Staycation hotel deals in the UAE and Oman that are currently available

There are plenty of staycation deals available for UAE and GCC residents, both in the Emirates and in Oman.

Here we have rounded up some of the best offers to partake in.

Across the UAE

Jumeirah hotels

A number of Jumeirah hotels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are offering reduced rates and perks this month.

When booking at a participating hotel, guests will enjoy discounted tariffs, which vary from hotel to hotel. Jumeirah One members get an extra 5 per cent off, as well as a guaranteed room upgrade.

Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab oversees Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai. Photo: Jumeirah Info

UAE residents will also enjoy early check-in from noon and late check-out at 3pm; a choice of breakfast-only or half-board dining, with children eating for free on the half-board packages; complimentary non-motorised watersports at select resorts; and two-for-one spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. Plus, guests who book and stay in March are guaranteed the same rate for a return stay in April.

Participating hotels include: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Zabeel House The Greens, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island.

Until March 31; select Jumeirah hotels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; 04 301 7777

Abu Dhabi

Aldhafra Resort

The resort offers desert experiences such as camel treks and sandboarding. Photo: Aldhafra Resort Info

The resort in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert is offering 30 per cent off stays, a complimentary room upgrade and Dh150 dining credit for UAE and GCC residents.

During the stay, guests will also be able to enjoy two of the resort’s desert and cultural experiences, including camel treks, henna art, sand bottle artistry, archery and sandboarding sessions.

Ongoing offer; Empty Quarter; 02 656 2512

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

Enjoy early check-in from 11am and late check-out at 4pm. Photo: Shangri-La Info

The waterfront hotel along Khor Al Maqta Creek is offering room rates from Dh700.

The staycation deal includes daily breakfast for two at Sofra Bld; early check-in from 11am and late check-out at 4pm; as well as 15 per cent off dining at Shang Palace, Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard and Al Hanah Bar.

Until December 31; Khor Al Maqta; 02 509 8888

Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri

The four-star beach hotel is offering rooms from Dh276, with daily breakfast at Afya included.

The hotel is also offering 15 per cent off food and drinks, and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability.

Until December 31; Khor Al Maqta; 02 510 8888

Yas Island hotels

The WB Hotel Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton is included in the Yas Island Stay and Play deal. Photo: Miral Info

For family fun, check out the Yas Island Stay and Play package.

Upon staying at one of the island's hotels, guests will have access to the Yas Island theme parks, choosing among Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Yas Island and SeaWorld Yas Island.

Stays include breakfast, use of the Yas Island shuttle service and flexible cancellation for bookings made before May 31 for stays until September 30. One-night rates start at Dh1,009.

Until September 30; Yas Island; www.yasisland.com

Dubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Lagoon and sea-view room at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Photo: Anantara Info

The Thai-style beachfront hotel is offering UAE and GCC residents up to 10 per cent savings on accommodation in any room or villa, with a daily resort credit of up to Dh500, which can be used in restaurants or the hotel spa.

Daily breakfast is included, as well as 10 per cent discounts at resort restaurants, 20 per cent off on selected leisure activities and 30 per cent discounts at the spa.

Guests can enjoy early check-in at 11am and late check-out at 5pm.

Ongoing offer; Palm Jumeirah; 04 567 8888

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

A one-bedroom beach pool villa at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. Photo: Anantara Info

The resort is 4km from Dubai’s coastline. Its staycation deal includes savings of up to 10 per cent on room rates, with breakfast for two adults and up to two children under 12 at Qamar, as well as a daily resort credit of up to Dh750, which can be used for hotel dining or at the spa. Early check-in and late check-out are offered subject to availability.

The package also includes a complimentary 60-minute full body massage for two when staying in the beach pool, two-bedroom or four-bedroom villa categories.

Ongoing offer; World Islands; 04 567 8777

Atlantis Dubai

UAE residents can stay for three nights and pay for two at Atlantis The Royal until May 31. Photo: Atlantis Dubai Info

Both Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal are offering discounts to UAE residents.

Depending on the duration of the stay, guests can either get 25 per cent off rooms and suites, or an offer to stay for three nights while paying for two. The two deals cannot be used together.

The hotels are also offering 25 per cent off treatments at their respective Awaken spas.

At Atlantis The Palm, guests can dine at a host of restaurants, including Michelin-starred Ossiano and Brasserie Frantzen, or enjoy family fun at Wavehouse, complete with bowling lanes and arcade games.

At Atlantis The Royal, guests can relax at Cloud 22 pool, watch the fire and water fountain show featuring a score by Hans Zimmer, and dine at Estiatorio Milos, Ling Ling or celebrity-favourite Carbone.

Bookings must be made online and at least one valid Emirates ID must be presented at check-in for a booked room.

Until May 31; Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 0000

Mama Shelter Dubai

The hotel is known for its colourful and quirky interior. Photo: Mama Shelter Info

The hotel in Business Bay is offering 20 per cent off bed-and-breakfast stays. Guests can also get 20 per cent off across all food and drink venues, including Mama Restaurant, Mama Trattoria, Mama Skypool and Mamm's Bar. The deal is available online by using the code PKMSSC.

Until September 30; Business Bay; 04 527 0888

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

The resort on West Beach is offering rooms from Dh523. Stays typically go for Dh1,200 to Dh2,500 at peak times.

The Palm Reset Escape staycation offers early check-in from 10am and late check-out until 6pm, plus two-for-one spa treatments at Saray Spa, where guests can also enjoy the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. The stay also includes a complimentary buffet breakfast and access to the children's club.

Until September 30; Palm Jumeirah; 04 666 1111

Melia Desert Palm

Twenty minutes from Downtown Dubai, Melia Desert Palm is set on a 64-hectare polo estate. For a weekend retreat, guests booking a suite or one, two or three-bedroom villas will get 25 per cent off accommodation, as well as a tour of the stables, complimentary afternoon tea, a 30-minute Relaxation massage at Samana Spa for each guest, and Dh100 food and beverage credit for each guest.

Ongoing offer; Al Awir Road; 04 323 8888

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

The property on Pearl Jumeirah is home to a mix of rooms, suites and private villas. The resort is offering UAE and GCC residents 30 per cent off the best available rate across all accommodation with complimentary stays for children under 12. Daily breakfast at Cafe Nikki is included, along with 20 per cent off food and beverages, 20 per cent off at the beach club, 30 per cent off treatments at Nikki Spa, 50 per cent off water sports and unlimited access to Tone Gym. Rates start from Dh1,200 a room and Dh2,500 a private villa.

Ongoing offer; Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 376 6000

One&Only The Palm

Guests will enjoy 15 per cent savings on rooms, suites and villas, on a breakfast or half-board basis, when they show a valid GCC ID at check-in.

Also on offer is 20 per cent off beverages and laundry services, as well as two-for-one treatments at Guerlain Spa.

Early check-in and late check-out, and same-day cancellation are also available.

Until April 30; Palm Jumeirah; 04 440 1010

Park Hyatt Dubai

Family lagoon-view room at Park Hyatt Dubai. Photo: Hyatt Info

The hotel along Dubai Creek is offering half-board rooms from Dh750.

Included in the rate is complimentary dining for two children under 10, late check-out, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and access to Lagoon Beach Club and The Lagoon Club.

Park Hyatt is also offering complimentary entertainment and wellness activities for all guests, including group golf lessons, social padel sessions, mixology and cooking classes, bike riding and cinema nights.

Until March 31; Dubai Creek Resort; 04 602 1234

Shangri-La Dubai

Burj Khalifa view from the pool. Photo: Shangri-La Info

The hotel next to Financial Centre Metro station is offering stays from Dh570 a night, as well as daily breakfast and 25 per cent off dining and the spa.

Guests can also enjoy early check-in and late check-out, plus complimentary suite or room upgrades, subject to availability.

Alternatively, up to three people can redeem the daycation offer with the use of a deluxe room from 10am to 6pm, while they enjoy full pool access and 30 per cent off spa treatments.

Until September 30; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 405 2825

The H Dubai

The hotel along Sheikh Zayed Road is offering 24-hour getaways, meaning UAE residents can check in at any time and check out 24 hours later, with breakfast included. Children under the age of 12 go free, and the hotel is also offering two-for-one 30-minute Express Reset massages at Santai Spa, plus a Dh50 dining credit that is redeemable at The Gallery, U4 and HBar.

Until April 30; Trade Centre First; 04 501 8888

The Lana, Dorchester Collection

The High Society pool at The Lana, Dorchester Collection. Photo: Dorchester Collection Info

The hotel in Downtown Dubai is offering 20 per cent off the best available rates, a double upgrade to rooms and suites, complimentary breakfast, 25 per cent off dining, and early check-in and late check-out. Culinary highlights include rooftop pool eatery High Society, plus Veranda, The Gallery and Bonbon Cafe Angelo Musa. The hotel is also home to the UAE's first Dior Spa.

August 31; Marasi Bay Marina; 04 541 7777

Ajman

Ajman Saray

The pool at Ajman Saray. Photo: Marriot Info

Set on the Ajman’s coastline, Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort is offering 20 per cent off the bed and breakfast rates and 20 per cent off food and drink at select outlets. There is also the temptation to linger on with a Stay Longer on Us package, offering special rates for stays of four nights or more.

Ongoing offer; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman; 06 714 2222

Al Zorah Beach Resort

You’ll find contemporary features nestled among an abundance of greenery at this Ajman resort. Surrounded by a million square metres of protected mangroves, the five-star hotel allows guests to be as social or secluded as they wish with a large communal pool, as well as accommodation options with private pools.

Choose from one, two and three-bedroom villas, rooms with private gardens and suites with ocean views to suit families of all sizes. Spend your day lazing on the beach, playing golf on the Jack Nicklaus-designed green or kayaking in the mangroves (Dh175 an adult, Dh135 a child up to 12), where you will see flamingos, kingfishers and osprey. There’s also a kids’ club for children aged four to 10, and a spa offering holistic treatments include aromatherapy and Thai massages.

Ongoing offer; Al Ittihad Rd; 06 504 4888

Oman

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Infinity pool at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara. Photo: Anantara Info

The resort in the south of Oman has a GCC resident offer, with room rates from 130 Omani rials (Dh1,240) a night, inclusive of breakfast.

On the Dhofar coast, the hotel is set on a 250-metre stretch of private beach beside the Unesco-listed Al Baleed Archaeological Park.

As a part of the GCC deal, guests will be entitled to a 15 rial spa credit and 15 rial dining credit. Guests staying in the resort’s signature pool villas receive a 40 rial resort credit.

The hotel is also offering private transfer from Dubai to the resort for 650 rials (one-way). The hotel is about a 13-hour drive from Dubai International Airport. Air Arabia and flydubai fly to Salalah from the UAE in less than 2 hours.

Until April 30; Salalah; 00 968 2322 8222

Six Senses Zighy Bay

A private villa at Six Senses Zighy Bay in Dibba. Photo: Six Senses Info

Six Senses Zighy Bay is offering 25 per cent savings on the best available rate for villa accommodation, with rates starting from $1,365 (Dh5,012) a night, breakfast included, valid for two guests staying until the end of August.

The retreat-style hotel is set in a bay between the mountains of the Musandam Peninsula and the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

As part of the offer, guests will also enjoy 25 per cent savings on food, soft drinks and spa treatments, as well as late check-out subject to availability.

Until August 31; Dibba, Musandam; 00 968 2673 5888