Timeframe: Yas Island’s theme parks, from Ferrari World to Disneyland Abu Dhabi

The announcement of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">Disneyland Abu Dhabi</a>, the first Disney theme park in the Middle East, is another major milestone for Yas Island. A barren island in 2007 when the first foundation was laid, Yas Island is now one of the UAE's largest tourism projects, home to some of the world's biggest theme parks and record-breaking attractions. Last year, the island had over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/">38 million visitors</a>, 10 per cent more than the previous year. Disneyland Abu Dhabi “will be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/08/disneyland-abu-dhabi-theme-park-opening-date-yas-island-need-to-know/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/08/disneyland-abu-dhabi-theme-park-opening-date-yas-island-need-to-know/">authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati</a>”, said Bob Iger, chief executive of the US entertainment conglomerate, at the unveiling in Abu Dhabi. It will be the company's first all-new location since Shanghai Disney Resort opened in 2016, and the seventh Disney theme park resort destination in the world. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be the “most advanced and interactive destination” in the company's portfolio, said Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D'Amaro. “The location of our park is incredibly unique, anchored by beautiful waterfront, which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways,” he added. Yas Island developer Miral will build the theme park. While an opening date is yet to be announced, here's a look the theme parks already open on Yas Island. One year after Yas Island hosted the inaugural Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009, it opened its doors to the general public with the world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park. Offering rides, attractions and experiences inspired by the Italian luxury sports car brand, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929">Ferrari World Abu Dhabi</a> set the tone for the island. That same year, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/24/formula-rossa-reopens-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/24/formula-rossa-reopens-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi/">Formula Rossa</a> was certified by<b> </b>Guinness World Records as “the fastest rollercoaster made of steel”, a title it still holds. The Formula Rossa can accelerate up to 240km per hour and 52 metres upwards in 4.9 seconds. The one-minute ride remains a star attraction at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. The theme park has earned three more Guinness World Records, and a new “record-breaking” roller-coaster ride is to be added soon, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/">developer Miral</a> announced last month. This Emirati-themed water park opened in 2013, offering more than 45 rides, slides and attractions. Designed to honour the UAE's pearl-diving heritage, it has become a popular family destination, with six Guinness World Records to its name. The rides are based on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/the-hidden-ways-yas-waterworld-pays-tribute-to-emirati-culture-and-history-1.1247486" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/the-hidden-ways-yas-waterworld-pays-tribute-to-emirati-culture-and-history-1.1247486">The Legend of the Lost Pearl</a>, which follows Dana, a young Emirati girl who voyages across the desert to bring back a legendary pearl that can grant prosperity to her village. Along the way, she faces greedy bandits and obstacles as she discovers hidden treasures and secret passages woven within the attractions. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/28/yas-waterworld-new-rides-slides-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/28/yas-waterworld-new-rides-slides-abu-dhabi/">Yas Waterworld</a> recently announced a 16,900-square metre expansion, due to open in the summer, with 12 new rides and slides. An additional Lost City theme will be introduced, which will continue the waterpark’s original story. The park's record-breaking feats include the<b> </b>most nationalities in a swimming pool, the most water moved using a sponge in one minute, and the fastest time to topple 10 targets using a water pistol. The region’s largest indoor theme park opened in 2018, combining superheroes and cartoon characters from the movie studio with thrilling rides and adventures. In six immersive zones – Warner Bros Plaza, Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Dynamite Gulch and Bedrock – fans can step into the world of their favourite characters and the blockbuster films they inspired. A <i>Harry Potter-</i>themed land, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/11/10/harry-potter-themed-land-is-coming-to-warner-bros-world-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="">The Wizarding World of Harry Potter</a>, was announced in 2022. The world’s first and only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2021/11/12/worlds-first-warner-bros-hotel-opens-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2021/11/12/worlds-first-warner-bros-hotel-opens-in-abu-dhabi/">Warner Bros hotel</a> opened next to the theme park in 2021. The launch featured Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and many more much-loved characters from Warner Bros’ vast entertainment dynasty. In 2019, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi set a Guinness World Record for the l<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/all-these-heroes-wear-capes-fans-set-new-guinness-world-record-at-warner-bros-world-in-pictures-1.913459" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/all-these-heroes-wear-capes-fans-set-new-guinness-world-record-at-warner-bros-world-in-pictures-1.913459">argest gathering of people wearing capes</a>. The event was organised to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman. In 2023, more than 900 superhero fans, aged from four to 79, attended the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/03/19/hundreds-of-superhero-fans-take-part-in-warner-bros-world-abu-dhabis-superman-run/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/03/19/hundreds-of-superhero-fans-take-part-in-warner-bros-world-abu-dhabis-superman-run/">Superman Run</a> at the theme park. The region's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/05/23/seaworld-abu-dhabi-opening-date-tickets/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/05/23/seaworld-abu-dhabi-opening-date-tickets/">marine life theme park</a> opened in 2023, featuring eight themed realms and 68,000 marine animals. Spanning five indoor levels over 183,000 square metres, the outpost of the American theme park tells a One Ocean story, blending learning and fun. There are animal displays and presentations, more than 35 interactive experiences and rides, plus 17 dining options and 13 retail outlets. There is also roaming entertainment across the realms. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/02/08/yas-seaworld-research-rescue-abu-dhabi-opens-with-aim-to-educate-and-rehabilitate/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/02/08/yas-seaworld-research-rescue-abu-dhabi-opens-with-aim-to-educate-and-rehabilitate/">Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre</a>, an additional 8,602-square metre facility, focuses on marine conservation and education. The centre, whose staff include scientists and vets, works with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to help injured marine life in the region.