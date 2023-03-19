Hundreds of superhero fans take part in Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi's Superman Run

More than 900 superhero fans, ranging from ages four to 79, descended upon Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi for the first Superman Run early on Sunday morning.

The event, to mark the end of the indoor attraction's Superman Season, featured a 3km and 5km family run, as well as a 200-metres kids' run. It was open to participants of all ages and fitness levels who attended the event dressed in their best Superman interpretation.

More than 60 nationalities were represented, organisers said.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures from the event

Expand Autoplay Inas Yusuf and Rohela Khan after the 3km Superman Run at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Superman Run was a two-month-long event with a number of special attractions featuring the Man of Steel. Fans also got to meet Superman and Supergirl live and in-person on the Warner Bros Plaza stage as well as take part in special themed rides and activities.

This is not the first superhero-themed event to be held at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, certified the World's Largest Indoor Theme Park by Guinness World Records.

In 2019, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman, the attraction set the record for the “largest gathering of people wearing capes,” with 2,266 people wearing capes.

READ MORE Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship in Dubai - in pictures

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is made up of six immersive lands — Warner Bros Plaza, Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Dynamite Gulch and Bedrock. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is set to open soon at the Yas Island attraction, giving fans the chance to step inside all the beloved locations from the record-breaking book series and the blockbuster films they inspired.

Developed by Warner Bros Discovery's Global Themed Entertainment and Yas Island developer Miral, more details of the Harry Potter-themed land and when development will begin are yet to be revealed.