The Lana, a Dorchester Collection, set to house first Dior spa in Dubai

Dior is bringing its spa to Dubai. Set to be housed on top of The Lana, a Dorchester Collection hotel, it will open on April 15.

The spa will be located on the 29th floor offering panoramic views of Business Bay, Marasi Marina and Burj Khalifa.

Spanning 4,305 square feet, it will have five single rooms and one double suite. There will be a range of treatments, such as a hydra-facial, cell-regenerating Dior Skin Light LED therapy mask and Dior Micro-abrasion.

There will also be three signature treatments created specifically for this spa: Escale at The Lana, Dior Stone Therapy and D-Sculpt.

Escale is a Japanese-inspired ritual that uses a mix of stretching and massage to release tension. Dior Stone Therapy is a massage using semi-precious stones mixed with facial micro-abrasion and includes Dior Skin Light LED therapy, which is said to harmonise energy flow; and D-Sculpt is a body massage with firming and slimming properties that offers anti-cellulite effects.

Read More Fourteen hotels opening in the UAE in 2024, from Five Luxe to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

The spa will also be the first to house an Icoone Therapy machine, which uses motorised rollers equipped with micro-points to firm and sculpt the body.

“We’re thrilled to announce Dior Spa The Lana, where we will perfectly capture the essence of Dior's philosophy and expertise in wellness,” said general manager Richard Alexander.

“Dior Spa The Lana will be a destination that reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional well-being experience for our guests. Within this haven of sensory experience, the team will be blending treatments, technologies, and customisation in a way not seen before.”

This is Dior's third branded spa, the other two located in France and Morocco.

The Lana soon to open

A rendering of the Middle East's first Dorchester Collection hotel in Dubai, which will include a Dior spa. Photo: Dorchester Collection

The Middle East’s first property from Brunei-based luxury hotel operator Dorchester Collection is now taking bookings, as it is slated to open on February 1.

The Lana, with architecture designed by famed UK practice Foster + Partners, will feature 225 guestrooms and suites, as well as a collection of lavish residences.

It will also have eight restaurants, including Jara by Martin Berasategui, a Spanish chef whose restaurants have collected 12 Michelin stars for his Basque cuisine. Riviera by Jean Imbert will be a modern Mediterranean restaurant inspired by the travels of the French gastronomy chef who won Top Chef in 2012. This will be Imbert’s first restaurant in the region.

A speakeasy-style cigar lounge, a garden bar and patisserie cafe are also among the venues.