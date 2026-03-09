What to do if travel plans are affected by regional conflict and UAE school holiday changes

Airlines in the UAE are working to resume operations as quickly as possible, but there is still uncertainty around travel plans for many.

As Iranian air strikes persist around the region, the UAE government has moved the academic spring break holiday for schools.

The change brings the two-week break forward, from March 9 to March 22, which means residents and families who had booked holidays or trips during the second week of the original spring break dates – March 23 to 29 – will need to make new plans, reschedule or cancel existing ones.

The regional conflict may also impact Eid Al Fitr travel, with the holiday expected to be announced for March 19 and 20.

“We are currently seeing airlines and hotels provide increased flexibility for travellers affected by school holiday adjustments or regional disruptions,” says Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, chief executive of Pinoy Tourism. “Depending on the booking conditions, travellers may be eligible for free date changes, travel credits or partial refunds.”

Here’s what to do if your planned holiday has been affected by regional developments or changes to the school break.

Contact your airline, hotel or tour operator

Airspace closure has left thousands of passengers on standby. Getty Images Info

Disruption caused by the closure of airspace, reduced air travel and cancelled or rerouted flights has resulted in thousands of passengers either on standby or seeking alternative routes. Etihad Airways and Emirates airline announced limited schedules from Abu Dhabi and Dubai with an initial focus on repatriation and cargo flights.

Travellers who are unsure of the status of their flights should check the airline website for information on cancelled or delayed flights, as well as social media updates. Currently, airlines are updating their flights based on advice from the General Civil Aviation Authority and are sharing information focused on a few days at a time, rather than the coming weeks or months.

The current Etihad advice reads: “Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 21, 2026, may rebook free of charge on to Etihad-operated flights up to May 15, 2026.

“Guests on all Etihad flights until March 21 may request a refund at etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.”

Emirates Support reads: “Customers booked to travel between February 28 until and including March 31 have these options: You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before April 30 … [or] you can request a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form if you booked with us directly.”

Hotels can be contacted directly as well as checking their cancellation policy online. Additionally, your travel insurance provider will be able to provide information regarding cancellation or interruption policies.

Travellers are advised to check the small print regarding coverage for trips booked after a conflict has begun, as travelling against official advice can invalidate travel insurance.

Consider postponing your trip

On March 8, 284 Emirates flights operated from Dubai International Airport. AFP Info

The ongoing situation makes planning trips and holidays both in and around the Emirates difficult.

Residents should stay up to date with official UAE travel advice, and those who have already booked holidays are advised to wait for the airline to cancel rather than do so themselves, and then look to travel at a later time.

“If the travel date is still several days away, we recommend waiting for official updates from the airline or travel agency, as schedules can change frequently during evolving situations,” says Nasir.

Travel agent Ipshita Sharma advises clients to keep abreast with developing news. “If you must make changes or if there are cancellations, co-ordinate with your travel agent, airline or hotel as early as you can,” says Sharma, who works at SCN Travel & More.

“If you want to postpone or rebook your holiday, it’s most important to consider new dates and until how far in the future you are willing to wait. While we can't make any prophecies regarding regional developments, keeping up to date with local news is the best way forward.”

What is force majeure and does it apply to your holiday?

French for “superior force”, force majeure is a contractual clause that can be invoked during certain emergencies and unforeseeable events such as war, riots, epidemics, strikes or natural disasters.

When it comes to travel, force majeure allows for the temporary suspension, delay or termination of a contract, and the outcomes depend on individual companies.

“It impacts guests and their reservations, and they can request changes or refunds, new dates, vouchers or full refunds,” says online travel agency Booking.com. “Partners have the responsibility to follow the cancellation guidelines either with a fee or free of charge. During emergency situations, we proactively evaluate reservations on an individual basis and identify those that are eligible for FM conditions.”