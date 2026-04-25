Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hails relief effort as Dubai delivers Dh2.3 billion in support

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday said the UAE was committed to “spreading hope and building lives” after a humanitarian foundation established in his name delivered more than Dh2 billion ($544.5 million) in support for people in need around the world last year.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the UAE's philanthropic vision as he announced the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) provided Dh2.3 billion in funding for 165 million people in 122 countries.

The charitable organisation was established in 2015 to oversee aid and relief operations and launch initiatives to tackle issues such as poverty, hunger, health and education inequality.

“I chaired the board of trustees meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, during which we reviewed the annual report,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “The organisation’s total expenditure in 2025 reached Dh2.3 billion, benefitting more than 165 million people across 122 countries.

“The UAE has chosen to spread hope, to build lives, and to stand with people wherever they may be.”

Drive to combat hunger

On Friday, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled plans led by the MBRGI to open a large-scale date factory in Dubai to support malnourished children worldwide. The project is to produce 150 million date-based foods a year.

Sheikh Mohammed said the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory would be the “world’s largest endowment-based date factory”. The initiative has been funded by a Dh200 million donation from business leader Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments.

The date factory, which is under development in Dubai's Margham area, will be managed by Al Barakah Dates and will also create jobs and strengthen supply chains.

The MBRGI is also working with the UN World Food Programme to supply essential food to civilians in Gaza. The MBRGI announced in 2024 that it was to send Dh43 million worth of direct food aid to benefit one million people in the enclave. The organisation also pledged Dh37 million to support Gaza's health sector – with the funds designated for essential medical supplies and prioritising the needs of children.