- Saudi Arabia reserves right to 'military action', foreign minister says
- Missile fragments kill three Palestinians in West Bank
- Kuwait oil refinery hit by drone attack
- Oil prices surge as major Middle East energy assets attacked
- 'Extensive damage' after attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy complex
- Israeli attack on South Pars gas field a 'dangerous escalation', says UAE
- Iran’s Araghchi critises Macron’s stance on US-Israeli attacks
- US considering sending thousands of troops to reinforce Middle East operations
- Iran holds funeral for Larijani and Soleimani in Tehran
- At least 12 people killed and 41 wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut
Updated: March 19, 2026, 8:13 AM