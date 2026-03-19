Saudi Arabia reserves right to 'military action', foreign minister says

Missile fragments kill three Palestinians in West Bank

Kuwait oil refinery hit by drone attack

Oil prices surge as major Middle East energy assets attacked

'Extensive damage' after attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy complex

Israeli attack on South Pars gas field a 'dangerous escalation', says UAE

Iran’s Araghchi critises Macron’s stance on US-Israeli attacks

US considering sending thousands of troops to reinforce Middle East operations

Iran holds funeral for Larijani and Soleimani in Tehran