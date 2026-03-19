  • Saudi Arabia reserves right to 'military action', foreign minister says
  • Missile fragments kill three Palestinians in West Bank
  • Kuwait oil refinery hit by drone attack
  • Oil prices surge as major Middle East energy assets attacked
  • 'Extensive damage' after attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy complex
  • Israeli attack on South Pars gas field a 'dangerous escalation', says UAE
  • Iran’s Araghchi critises Macron’s stance on US-Israeli attacks
  • US considering sending thousands of troops to reinforce Middle East operations
  • Iran holds funeral for Larijani and Soleimani in Tehran
  • At least 12 people killed and 41 wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut
Updated: March 19, 2026, 8:13 AM