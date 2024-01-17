Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives pledges Dh37 million to Gaza health sector

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum Global Initiatives has pledged Dh37 million ($10 million) to support Gaza's health sector.

The funds will be used to supply basic medical supplies to Palestinians, especially children, living in the Gaza Strip amid the war between Hamas and Israel.

The pledge was made in collaboration with the World Health Organisation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, state news agency Wam reported.

An agreement was signed between Mohammed Al Gergawi, secretary general of the MBRGI, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, with the aim of supporting Gaza's health sector, which is struggling amid a lack of resources.

Mr Al Gergawi said the pledge was intended to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and meet their basic needs as the war rages on.

He also said the financial contribution embodies the UAE's firm approach towards providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The funds will support hospitals in the Gaza Strip, provide emergency medical supplies, logistical support, psychological and social support, and prevent and control infections.

It will also be used to ensure life-saving medical supplies, equipment and fuel needed to operate health facilities are delivered to those most in need.

The previous day, the MBRGI announced Dh43 million in direct food aid for Gaza, in collaboration with the World Food Programme.

The aid is set to benefit more than one million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

More than 10,000 children have been killed in 100 days of war in Gaza, Save the Children reported, quoting figures from the enclave's Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The deaths amount to almost 1 per cent of the estimated 1.1 million children in Gaza.

More than 24,400 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to the ministry, with women and children making up about 70 per cent of the casualties.

Most of those have been killed by Israeli air strikes and shelling, which have hit the densely populated enclave daily since the war began on October 7, when Hamas killed about 1,200 in a surprise attack on Israel.