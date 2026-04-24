UAE holds mass wedding for 300 Gazan couples to bring hope out of adversity

The UAE held a mass wedding on Friday for 300 couples in Gaza to deliver joy, hope and new beginnings to lives marred by conflict in the enclave.

The ceremonies were organised as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 campaign, with support from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The weddings, which took place in Deir Al Balah near Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital roundabout, were open to Palestinians who reside permanently in the Gaza Strip and were already engaged.

The 300 couples were selected in a draw out of 1,991 people who applied earlier this month.

Hamza and Asma, a blind couple, were among the Palestinians who made their wedding vows after long dreamed of their wedding day.

“Blessed one are those who bring two hearts together in marriage,” said Hamza in a post by the UAE Mission to Gaza on social media platform X.

“This joyful day marks the beginning of our life together,” said Asma.

“We thank Khalifa Foundation for this wedding. Our hearts are filled with gratitude.”

Fayez Al Namer, who lost both his legs during the deadly conflict with Israel, said he and his fiancee were delighted to be part of the special occasion.

“I was surprised when they told me that I will be part of the wedding. My fiancee was shocked when I told her the good news,” Mr Al Namer said.

A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza came into effect in October, raising hopes that peace and stability can be restored.

Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been displaced by the war, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services and aid leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The UAE previously held a mass wedding for 54 couples in Khan Younis in December, to coincide with its 54th National Day celebrations.