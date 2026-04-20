UAE sends 100 tonnes of Gaza food aid to Al Arish in Egypt under aid operation

The UAE has flown a further 100 tonnes of food for Gaza to the Egyptian city of Al Arish in support of a major relief operation launched by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman.

An Emirati plane carried 3,978 food parcels to help families in the Gaza Strip who are bearing the brunt of a humanitarian crisis caused by the two-year conflict with Israel.

The aid cargo was sent under the Humaid Air Bridge. It was established by Sheikh Humaid in February.

Another 100 tonnes of food aid – also sent by the Emirates under the air bridge – was delivered to Al Arish on April 10.

The initiative is part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE relief effort set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The show of solidarity and support has included financial assistance, the delivery of aid, and medical treatment for Palestinians in need at a floating hospital in Egypt and a field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has also flown hundreds of patients and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical care in the Emirates.