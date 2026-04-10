100 tonnes of food aid from the UAE arrives in Al Arish

One hundred tonnes of food aid sent by the UAE for Gaza has arrived in Al Arish as part of the country's continuing humanitarian campaign.

The aid aircraft sent from the UAE carrying the essential aid reached the Egyptian city, the state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, helping to meet the basic needs of affected families amid the current humanitarian conditions, Wam said.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish received the shipment upon arrival, where it was transported and stored at the UAE’s humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish, in preparation for its entry into Gaza, added the news agency.

The latest shipment was sent via the Humaid Air Bridge. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, ordered the launch of the air bridge operation in February.

Sheikh Humaid said supporting the people of Gaza was a humanitarian responsibility and stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught up in conflict, The National reported earlier this year.

The initiative is part of the UAE's relief campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – which was set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The initiative includes financial assistance, the delivery of aid, and medical treatment for Palestinians in need at a floating hospital in Egypt and a field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has also flown hundreds of patients and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical care in the Emirates.