‘Clothing of hope for our children’: UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza

UAE aid convoys have arrived in the Gaza Strip, carrying clothes, food, medicine and other essential supplies to ease the difficult conditions faced by residents.

A convoy arrived under the banner “Clothing of Hope for Our Children in Gaza”, laden with hundreds of tonnes of clothes for Palestinian families affected by war and winter weather.

The consignment is part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 to assist the people of Gaza. Th Emirates has continued to provide critical support for Palestinians under the relief operation, even as the country defends itself from Iranian attacks.

A US-brokered ceasefire began in October to end the devastating two-year war in which tens of thousands of civilians were killed and nearly two million displaced, with homes and buildings reduced to rubble.

The initiative was backed by a number of UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Sharjah Charity International, the Zayed for Good Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid efforts in Gaza since October 2023. Wam Info

Meanwhile, UAE teams in Egypt's Al Arish are working round the clock at a logistics centre to receive, sort and send essentials to help ensure a steady flow of aid into the enclave.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was launched in response to the outbreak of war in October 2023.

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery efforts to Gaza, setting up a floating hospital in Egypt, a field hospital in Gaza and evacuating thousands of cancer patients and those wounded in the war to receive care in the Emirates.