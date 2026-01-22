Emirati ship carrying 4,000 tonnes of Gaza aid sets sail from Ras Al Khaimah

A UAE aid ship carrying 4,000 tonnes of essential supplies for Gazans set sail from Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday.

The Saqr Humanitarian Ship is being sent to Egypt's Al Arish Port on the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, as part of the UAE's continued support for the enclave.

The crucial shipment includes food, shelter materials including winter clothing, and medical products and equipment. The aid will be delivered to Palestinians bearing the brunt of a humanitarian crisis caused by the two-year war with Israel.

The ship was loaded under the supervision of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation in co-operation with Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE's relief operation for Gaza.

Relief parcels were packed on January 14 and 15 at Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre by community members under a major volunteer drive.

The latest UAE aid campaign comes as the international effort to help Gaza recover from the devastating impact of the war gathers pace.

This week, President Sheikh Mohamed accepted an invitation from the US to join the Board of Peace, a cornerstone of Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza.

Led by the US President, the board will oversee Gaza's reconstruction and support an interim Palestinian government. It is responsible for overseeing the second phase of the fragile ceasefire, which will include disarming Hamas.

The war began when Hamas and other groups attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

Israel immediately began a large-scale campaign in Gaza that levelled most of the coastal enclave and has killed at least 71,500 people.