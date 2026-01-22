Recovering Gaza's dead threatens lives of workers lacking safety equipment

Gaza's civil defence has experienced an outbreak of serious illnesses among its workers after the October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas changed its focus from rescuing survivors of Israeli bombardment to recovering bodies trapped in rubble during two years of war.

Respiratory and digestive illnesses have spread widely among personnel involved in body recovery operations in recent weeks, said Mohammad Al Midna, the civil defence's director of public relations.

“At first, we thought these were ordinary winter illnesses. But they didn’t go away,” Mr Al Midna told The National.

“Tests and consultations showed a connection between the sickness and the work of recovering decomposed bodies. Our teams are exposed to dangerous bacteria and contaminants, especially without proper safety equipment.”

We have no gas detectors, no specialised masks, no proper helmets, no protective footwear Mohammed Al Mughayir ,

Gaza civil defence

Handling decomposed bodies without proper precautions and equipment can lead to severe health consequences, including dangerous blood-borne diseases, said Dr Ayman Abu Rahma, director of preventive medicine in Gaza's health ministry.

“With the right procedures and equipment, these risks can be reduced. But Gaza lacks gloves, masks, protective goggles, liquid-resistant clothing, and disinfectants," Dr Abu Rahma told The National. "Over two years, the [Israeli] blockade has prevented the entry of this equipment, creating a severe shortage.”

Civil defence teams search for bodies in the rubble of a building in Gaza in October. AFP

The terms of the US-backed ceasefire require Israel to drastically increase the amount of aid it allows into Gaza, including medical supplies, but doctors and health officials in the territory say this has not happened.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence, said its teams and local volunteers continue working to recover bodies despite the lack of protective equipment, often coming into direct physical contact with the remains.

“We have documented many cases of workers falling ill after these operations,” said Mr Bassal, who estimates that as many as 10,000 bodies have not yet been recovered.

“They experience high fever, exhaustion, headaches, and other symptoms. While we lack the capacity for full medical studies, specialists confirm that exposure to bacteria and toxic gases without protection can cause serious diseases.”

At least one civil defence member, who was among the most active in the work of recovering bodies, has been confirmed to have died as a direct result, said Mohammed Al Mughayir, director of humanitarian support at the civil defence.

“Doctors agreed his blood disease came from constant exposure to biological contaminants,” Mr Al Mughayir told The National. “We have no gas detectors, no specialised masks, no proper helmets, no protective footwear. What we have is low quality and does not meet safety standards.”

Gaza's civil defence members search bodies without heavy machinery and rescue equipment. Anadolu via AFP

Another civil defence worker, Qusay Sarsour, has been suffering from a kidney illness for three months that doctors believe is the result of inhaling toxic gases during recovery operations.

“Since the start of the war, we’ve worked without protective gear, in extremely harsh conditions,” Mr Sarsour told The National. "I often feel pressure on my chest, as if I’m suffocating.

"One colleague died from a blood disease, and others have stomach infections or breathing problems. When we go to recover bodies so they can be buried with dignity, we put our own lives at serious risk."