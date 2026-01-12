Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues order for aid ship to be sent to Gaza

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued a directive for a humanitarian ship loaded with aid to be sent to Gaza.

The Saqr Humanitarian Ship, being overseen by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, is part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 campaign to offer support to the people of Gaza.

The foundation is working to equip the vessel with a "shipment of diverse humanitarian aid, including food supplies and necessities", state news agency Wam reported on Monday. "This initiative embodies the pioneering humanitarian role of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the integration of national efforts within Operation Gallant Knight 3, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and standing by affected peoples under all circumstances," it added.

The National reported how UAE humanitarian aid, including more than 387 tonnes of food, arrived in Gaza last week. The supplies, including 10 million meals, were the first from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship – named in honour of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – to enter the enclave.