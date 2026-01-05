Gaza aid delivered by UAE humanitarian ship enters enclave

UAE humanitarian aid, including more than 387 tonnes of food, has arrived in Gaza.

The supplies, including 10 million meals, mark the first aid from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship – named in honour of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – to enter the enclave.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, Egypt, works day and night to ensure supplies reach those in need as quickly as possible, state news agency Wam reported Mohammed Al Kaabi, media co-ordinator of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 campaign, as saying on Monday. The aid arrived in Al Arish last week.

The UAE's campaign for Gaza, launched under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed, has been conducted in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, as well as other charitable groups across the country.

In November, the UAE was identified as one of the world's leading aid donors by the UN, contributing $2.6 billion to support international relief efforts with more than 103,000 tonnes of supplies.

In July, the UAE announced the launch of a project to supply desalinated water to the southern Gaza Strip through a 47.6km pipeline. It will carry water from a desalination plant built by the UAE on the Egyptian side of the border to displaced Palestinians between Khan Younis and Rafah. It aims to serve 600,000 Gaza residents, providing 15 litres of desalinated water for each person a day.

The UAE’s 200-bed field hospital in Gaza has also provided medical care for more than 54,000 patients.

