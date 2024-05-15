President Sheikh Mohamed discusses national quality of life with Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The leaders discussed issues relating to national affairs at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, including raising the quality of life and continuing the country’s development, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

It comes after Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

They discussed the UAE's progress and explored ways to advance the nation's sustainable growth, state news agency Wam reports.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.