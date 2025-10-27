President Sheikh Mohamed and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah discuss UAE goals in Abu Dhabi meeting

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Monday discussed the UAE's vision for the future during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

They reflected on the country's development goals and efforts to empower its citizens in a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in the capital.

Sheikh Mohamed regularly meets with the nation's Rulers to explore ways to drive progress and help advance future strategies.

Sheikh Saud was joined by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, Adviser to the President; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

What's%20in%20my%20pazhamkootan%3F %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAdd%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EParippu%20%E2%80%93%20moong%20dal%20and%20coconut%20curry%3Cbr%3ESambar%20%E2%80%93%20vegetable-infused%20toor%20dal%20curry%3Cbr%3EAviyal%20%E2%80%93%20mixed%20vegetables%20in%20thick%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EThoran%20%E2%80%93%20beans%20and%20other%20dry%20veggies%20with%20spiced%20coconut%3Cbr%3EKhichdi%20%E2%80%93%20lentil%20and%20rice%20porridge%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOptional%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EKootukari%20%E2%80%93%20stew%20of%20black%20chickpeas%2C%20raw%20banana%2C%20yam%20and%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EOlan%20%E2%80%93%20ash%20gourd%20curry%20with%20coconut%20milk%3Cbr%3EPulissery%20%E2%80%93%20spiced%20buttermilk%20curry%3Cbr%3ERasam%20%E2%80%93%20spice-infused%20soup%20with%20a%20tamarind%20base%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvoid%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EPayasam%20%E2%80%93%20sweet%20vermicelli%20kheer%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request