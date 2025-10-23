President Sheikh Mohamed decision to reconstitute the council has been welcomed. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
President Sheikh Mohamed reconstitutes Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

Move will align with nation's digital strategy

October 23, 2025

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, has welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed's decision to reconstitute the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council.

The announcement about the reconstitution of the council was made on Thursday evening by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

"We draw inspiration from this confidence to continue advancing innovation and development, working with renewed determination to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence and advanced technology, and to build a digital future that fulfils the vision and aspirations of our wise leadership," Sheikh Tahnoon wrote on X.

Sheikh Tahnoon is serving as chairman of the council with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as vice chairman.

The council's membership also includes Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the UAE’s Executive Affairs Authority, serving as secretary general, along with Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Jassem Al Zaabi, Humaid Abushibs, Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Ahmed Al Kuttab and G42 chief executive Peng Xiao.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, is also a member.

"The Council continues to spearhead funding, investment and research programmes in collaboration with local and global partners, in alignment with the leadership’s vision to keep pace with the rapid growth in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology," the media office reported.

"This aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which aims to make Abu Dhabi the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027, through strategic investments that drive government transformation and the development of its digital ecosystem."

Updated: October 23, 2025, 3:46 PM
UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Artificial Intelligence

