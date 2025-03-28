Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved housing benefits for Emiratis in the lead up to Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled approves Dh6.75 billion housing package for Emiratis

More than 4,350 citizens to benefit from loans, land grants and exemption from housing finance repayments

The National

March 28, 2025