Sheikh Khaled approves Dh6.75 billion housing package for Emiratis

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, has approved a housing benefits package worth Dh6.75 billion for Emiratis ahead of Eid Al Fitr. The package will benefit more than 4,350 Emiratis across Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported. The benefits consist of loans amounting to Dh5.08 billion, benefiting 3,172 citizens, land grants and new houses valued at Dh1.585 billion for 1,100 citizens, as well as exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling more than Dh94.8 million for 84 senior citizens. This means that more than 123,000 Emiratis have received housing benefits, worth approximately Dh168.85 billion, since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. The benefits package was released under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi. “This new housing benefits package embodies our leadership’s ongoing dedication to ensuring dignified living standards and family stability for Emirati citizens, highlighting that ensuring the Emirati families’ welfare remains among their top priorities," said Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director general of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. "The package aligns with comprehensive development and the Year of Community initiative goals, which promotes social cohesion and underlines the importance of adequate housing in building a stable and prosperous society.”