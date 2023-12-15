Sheikh Khaled approves Dh65 billion budget for 142 new capital projects in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved a Dh65 billion budget for 142 new capital projects in Abu Dhabi.

The projects are designed to meet the aspirations of Emirati citizens, as well as to foster a sustainable community environment.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the budget during the council's meeting on Friday.

Also announced at Executive Council meeting were plans to develop a sustainable cultural heritage ecosystem in the emirate that will build on current exhibitions, festivals and heritage programmes that preserve Emirati culture among people of all ages.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled said efforts should focus on raising awareness of national traditions to conserve Emirati heritage and uphold national identity.

He also said that empowering local talent within the sector will help to embed UAE cultural heritage among young people.

Sheikh Khaled was also briefed on plans to establish the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, which aims to develop a framework for effectively handling hazardous materials.

The centre will co-ordinate with authorities to improve planning and response efforts to manage hazardous materials in line with international best practices.

Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to providing the highest levels of protection for the community and the environment.