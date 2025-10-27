UAE ministers sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed

Three recently appointed ministers were sworn in for high-ranking roles in the UAE government before President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday.

Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri, who were both appointed as Ministers of State last month, and Ahmed Al Sayegh, who was previously installed as Minister of Health and Prevention, took part in the oath-taking ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, were also present.

The President wished the ministers well in their duties to serve the nation, including contributing to its sustained development and strengthening prosperity and well-being. The Ruler of Dubai underlined the central role being played by Emirati talent to drive government progress and help shape the country's vision for the future.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with a group of sheikhs, ministers, and other senior state officials.

Who are the UAE's newest ministers?

Ms Nusseibeh previously served as Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Before that, she was the UAE's ambassador to the UN for more than a decade, a position she left in April 2024.

Ms Nusseibeh has played a vital role in UAE foreign policy in recent years, championing efforts to secure peace in Gaza and provide crucial humanitarian support to civilians in the enclave.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - October 27, 2025: Newly appointed minister, HE Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State (C), gives his oath during a ceremony at Qasr Al Watan. Seen with HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs (R) and HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President (2nd R). ( Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court ) ---

In June, Mr Al Hajeri was installed as chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment. He has a wealth of experience in service of his country, having previously served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

He has also held prominent positions within the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Mr Al Hajeri was also named one of the World Economic Forum's Top 250 Young Global Leaders in 2007. He has also participated in national economic and investment committees and councils and serves as the UAE's Sherpa to the Brics group.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Mr Al Sayegh previously served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from September 2018, leading the economic and commercial affairs portfolio. He also managed the UAE’s relations with Asian countries and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

He is a member of the board of directors at Adnoc, a board member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, vice chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF and co-chairman of the UAE-UK Business Council.

