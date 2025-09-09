Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri named Ministers of State in UAE government

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State in the government.

Sheikh Mohammed said the latest additions to the UAE Cabinet had been made after consultations with President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohammed wished Ms Nusseibeh and Mr Al Hajeri well in their "current and future responsibilities" within the government, in a message shared on X.

Ms Nusseibeh previously served as Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to that, she was the UAE's ambassador to the UN for more than a decade, a position she left in April 2024.

Ms Nusseibeh has played a key role in UAE foreign policy in recent years and has championed efforts to secure peace in Gaza and provide crucial humanitarian support to civilians in the enclave.

On Monday, she spoke out against Hamas and Israeli extremists who have sought to derail the Abraham Accords. "We always knew that there was an inherent risk that extremists would seek to overturn the vision of the Abraham Accords," Ms Nusseibeh said at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi.

"That is what happened when Hamas's terror attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel's horrific war in Gaza exploded the risk of radicalisation and instability in the region."

In June, Mr Al Hajeri was installed as chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment. He has a wealth of experience in service of his country, having previously served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

He has also held prominent positions within the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Mr Al Hajeri was also named one of the World Economic Forum's Top 250 Young Global Leaders in 2007. He has also participated in national economic and investment committees and councils and serves as the UAE's Sherpa to the Brics group.

Latest cabinet appointments

The latest appointments will further strengthen the UAE Cabinet as it seeks to guide development in the country and on the global stage.

Sheikh Mohammed last week announced Ahmed Al Sayegh would take on the role of as Minister of Health and Prevention. The Prime Minister thanked the previous incumbent, Abdulrahman Al Owais, for his service and said he would continue in his role as Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

In July 2024, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, joined the UAE Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also appointed to the role of Deputy Prime Minister at the time.

