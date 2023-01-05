UN envoy Lana Nusseibeh reflects on UAE's year on Security Council

The UAE’s top diplomat at the UN has reflected on what she describes as a difficult but productive year at the Security Council.

Among the most pressing challenges of 2022, UN Envoy Lana Nusseibeh highlighted the Taliban’s treatment of women, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi.

The unexpected Houthi attack on the UAE followed shortly after by the war in Ukraine and more recently the abuses against women in Afghanistan made 2022 a challenging year.

Speaking at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy on Wednesday, the UAE's permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Nusseibeh said that the UAE had gone in as a young country with an ambitious agenda and determined to make a contribution to the security issues of the country, not as a regional player, but a global one.

It was a difficult journey but one where lessons were learnt, peace agreements forged and ambitious plans and conversations were had, she said.

“We came in with a number of files, whether it's women's empowerment, climate change, humanitarian aid, peace and security, global counterterrorism files ― we take very much a leadership position on helping shape that learning conversation and addressing those challenges,” said Ms Nusseibeh, who also serves as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Political Affairs.

“I will say that with every disruption, there's always an opening and I've certainly seen glimmers of that opening in New York.

“In the face of this gridlock between great powers, I think you're seeing an opening that could lead to interesting conversations and interesting times for other actors to step forward and try and take some ownership over these issues,” she said.

Last year the UN General Assembly elected the UAE as one of five new member countries to serve on the council between 2022 and 2023.

It joined 10 other countries, including five permanent members: the UK, US, China, France and Russia.

Houthi attack on the UAE

Just a few days into the UAE’s membership, on January 17, the Houthis launched an attack in Abu Dhabi killing three civilians and injuring six others.

Ms Nusseibeh said the attack was a wake-up call.

“Nothing prepared us for not only the [Ukraine invasion] where, in many ways, European security was upended for the first time since the Second World War ― but for the direct attack on our own country on January 17, with a missile from a drone by the Houthis in Yemen.

"This really shaped our Security Council term within months … every Emirati diplomat felt that this was why we had been called on to serve. That sense of service, that sense of why we were there, was very much brought to the fore on January 17."

A crucial moment in history

The discussion was moderated by Nickolay Mladenov, the academy's director general and was attended by members of the diplomatic community, ambassadors, foreign policy experts, academics, and AGDA’s students.

"The UAE took up its position as a non-permanent member at the council at a crucial time for the world," Mr Mladenov said during the session.

"UAE diplomacy has shown its commitment to strengthening the role of the United Nations, advancing multilateralism, supporting the UN’s humanitarian efforts, and contributing to co-existence, peace and global security.”

The Security Council is the only UN body with the authority to issue binding resolutions on member states.

'Afghanistan is not the face of Islam'

Women's empowerment and participation in the workforce is a priority for the UAE so when the Taliban seized power in August 2021 and began imposing a series of restrictions on women’s employment, education and freedom, the UAE was quick to react.

“On Afghanistan, we've taken a very principled position from the outset."

Ms Nusseibeh said despite each country's right to choose its own future, the actions of the Taliban were not justified by any religion.

"And so, again, though, we're not going to approach it from an ideological perspective, we're going to approach it with a pragmatic perspective ― which is that the fate of millions of people on the ground depends on the international community getting its act together and finding a way to move the ball forward."

Permanently in crisis mode

The UN ambassador said that few realise how little sleep UAE diplomats get and how difficult it was to be “in crises mode, 24/7”.

“It takes a toll on you physically and mentally and spiritually,” she said.

But Ms Nusseibeh added that Emirati commitment and dedication to public service made it a privilege for her to be part of the team.

“Our term on the Security Council is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our diplomats and our foreign ministry.

"Its legacy will be not only the resolutions that we adopt, but [also] the class of Emirati diplomats. Many of them were trained by AGDA, and will go on to do great things on our country’s behalf.”