Israeli minister's Al Aqsa visit to be discussed by UN Security Council as tensions grow

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the controversial visit to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound by an Israeli minister, amid an uptick in tensions including the death of a young boy and home demolitions in the West Bank.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Al Aqsa on Tuesday, raising tensions with Palestinians days after an ultra-right-wing government was sworn in.

The 15-member UN Security Council will meet at the UN headquarters in New York at 3pm (midnight UAE) following a request by the UAE and China.

"It is the international community that decides the fate of defending and protecting the historic status quo in Jerusalem in the defence of the Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem," Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

READ MORE Al Aqsa: A decade of tension continues to build

"We will not be satisfied with beautiful statements which will be uttered tomorrow in the Security Council. We want them to be implemented in a concrete way."

The meeting will come hours after reports that Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian boy and wounded two young men during a raid into the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, at dawn.

At least five Palestinian-owned homes were also demolished by Israeli forces in the Masafer Yatta neighbourhood in the South Hebron Hills a day earlier.

There have been fears Tuesday's visit by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir could spark a war.

The Al Aqsa Mosque compound lies in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times, but are not allowed to pray there.

In recent years, a growing number of Jewish people, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

Western governments warned such moves threaten the fragile arrangement at Jerusalem's holy sites.

Mr Ben-Gvir's visit sparked a wave of international condemnation, including from the US, a longstanding ally of Israel.

"This is an action of extremism that purports to create a new cycle of violence," Jordan's ambassador to the UN Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud said.

"The Security Council has to take its responsibility seriously and stop such attempts."

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, reiterated on Wednesday that the secretary-general "calls on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around Jerusalem".

The UN Security Council has adopted several resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the years and supports the two-state solution to peace in the Middle East.