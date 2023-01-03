Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa as Palestinians condemn 'unprecedented' provocation

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was pictured at the Al Aqsa compound on Tuesday, raising tensions with Palestinians days after an ultra right-wing government was sworn in.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned his visit as "an unprecedented provocation".

Mr Ben-Gvir was pictured at the compound surrounded by a heavy security presence despite Palestinian warnings that his presence at the contested site would cause "an explosion", Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported.

The minister, who was sworn into office on Thursday, often visited the compound as a member of parliament and has called for Jewish worship at the site, currently banned under a status-quo agreement with Jordan.

The compound is the third holiest site in Islam and the most sacred in Judaism, as the place of two former temples.

Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned that Amman is prepared for conflict should Israel try to change the status of the contested holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem - a "red line" for the kingdom.

Opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid has warned that Ben-Gvir's visits to the compound will cause violence and "cost human lives."

Mr Ben-Gvir "must not go" to the site", Mr Lapid said on Twitter on Monday.

"This is a provocation that will lead to violence and cost human lives," he said, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "stand up and tell him [Mr Ben-Gvir]" because "people will die".

Mr Netanyahu did not warn Mr Ben-Gvir against the visit, Kan reported, citing his Likud party.