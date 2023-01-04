UAE and China call for urgent UN Security Council meeting after Ben-Gvir's Al Aqsa visit

The UAE and China are calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Diplomats say a session to discuss the issue is likely to take place on Thursday.

The UAE Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned the “storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister under the protection of Israeli forces”.

“The ministry underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The UAE and China called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council regarding the recent concerning developments at Al-Aqsa mosque.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he would also seek a Security Council condemnation, the Palestinian Wafa News Agency said.

This follows a call between the foreign ministers of the UAE and Jordan, during which they stressed their condemnation of the visit.

Israeli police escort Jewish visitors to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. AP

Mr Ben-Gvir was surrounded by heavy security during the visit, after Palestinian warnings that his presence at the site would cause “an explosion”.

The minister, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, was sworn into office on Thursday.

He has previously visited the compound as a member of parliament and has called for Jewish worship there.

This is banned under an agreement with Jordan.

Jordan, the custodian of Al Aqsa Mosque compound, summoned the Israeli ambassador and said the visit had violated international law and “the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem”.