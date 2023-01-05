Taliban raids on ISIS hideouts leaves eight dead

Eight people were killed and seven arrested in raids on ISIS hideouts in Afghanistan, the Taliban said on Thursday.

The Taliban has long fought against the hardline extremist group, which has sought to attract fighters and supporters in Afghanistan.

"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to come to Afghanistan," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

"Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces."

Mr Mujahid was referring to a gun and bomb attack at a hotel in downtown Kabul in which five Chinese citizens were badly wounded.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on December 11, which was the first on Chinese interests in the country since the Taliban took power last year.

The damaged hotel building in the Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood in Kabul, which was attacked by ISIS in December. Reuters

"The nature of this terrorist attack was abominable, the Chinese side is deeply shocked," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at the time.

The Taliban-run administration said three assailants were killed by the security forces.

More than 30 Chinese citizens were in the hotel at the time of the attack, Yu Ming Hui, the head of the China Town business complex in Kabul and a leading Chinese businessman in Afghanistan, told Reuters.

"Five of them are in the ICU in Emergency Hospital, around 13 to 14 are superficially wounded," he said in December after the attack.