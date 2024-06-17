Sheikh Abdullah meets ICRC president to discuss aid for areas in need

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in Geneva.

The two discussed co-operation between the UAE and the ICRC in the humanitarian and relief areas, and efforts to support the needs of affected civilians in the Gaza Strip, Syria, Ukraine, Sudan and Afghanistan.

They reviewed initiatives by the UAE to deliver aid to affected regions and people around the world, and ways to enhance international co-operation to support the humanitarian response for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ms Egger spoke about regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire to protect the lives of all civilians and the provision of the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

He stressed the importance of the humanitarian and relief role played by the ICRC, praising its outstanding efforts and its keenness to fulfil the noble humanitarian tasks entrusted to it in the best possible manner.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE, represented by its humanitarian organisations and institutions, was keen to co-operate with the ICRC and extend a helping hand and assistance to those in need around the world.

He said the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip requires concerted efforts by the international community to establish a global response system conducive to providing relief there in a safe, uninterrupted manner, which would ultimately contribute to easing their suffering.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, assistant foreign minister for economic and trade affairs, and Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's permanent representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva.