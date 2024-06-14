Beyond the Headlines: The complexities of delivering aid in Gaza

The eight-month war in Gaza has caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 85,000 have been injured in the conflict.

Robust co-ordination between government bodies, international institutions and NGOs is needed to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza. But with about 60 per cent of the enclave's buildings and 80 per cent of commercial facilities damaged by the Israeli bombardment, there is a lot to be done to provide shelter. It has been estimated that it could take up to 20 years to rebuild Gaza.

Nada AlTaher hosts this week’s Beyond The Headlines from Jordan, after attending an emergency humanitarian conference for Gaza on the shores of the Dead Sea. She speaks to the newly appointed Palestinian Minister of Relief Affairs, the head of advocacy and communications for the Mena region at the Norwegian Refugee Council, and the Middle East regional director for Humanity and Inclusion.