Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid appoints new Minister of Health and Prevention

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the appointment of Ahmed Al Sayegh as Minister of Health and Prevention.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked the previous incumbent, Abdulrahman Al Owais, for his service and said he would continue in his role as Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs. Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet reshuffle was approved by President Sheikh Mohamed.

“All success to them in performing their governmental duties and all success to all the national work teams in the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

Who is Ahmed Al Sayegh?

Mr Al Sayegh served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2018, leading the economic and commercial affairs portfolio. He also managed the UAE’s relations with Asian countries and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

He is a member of the board of directors at Adnoc, a board member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, vice chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF, and co-chairman of the UAE-UK Business Council.

