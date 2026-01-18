Palestinian committee pledges to work towards lasting Gaza prosperity

A UN-backed committee entrusted with running Gaza's day-to-day affairs says it intends to use its mandate to lay the foundation for "lasting Palestinian prosperity".

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza held its first meeting in Egypt this weekend.

It is part of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, the first stage of which in October brought about a ceasefire after two years of war in Gaza, as well as Hamas releasing hostages in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.

Under the ceasefire's terms, mediated by the US and its allies Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, Israel also withdraw behind a "yellow line" that left its military in control of more than 50 per cent of Gaza. It also allowed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, although the UN and international aid agencies contend that the war-battered enclave's estimated 2 million residents need much more than what has been coming in.

"The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is dedicated to transforming the transitional period in Gaza into a foundation for lasting Palestinian prosperity," the committee said in a mission statement.

A camp set up for displaced families in the Netzarim area of the Gaza Strip. EPA

"Our mission is to rebuild the Gaza Strip, not just in infrastructure but also in spirit. We are committed to establishing security, restoring the essential services that form the bedrock of human dignity such as electricity, water, health care and education, as well as cultivating a society rooted in peace, democracy and justice.

"We embrace peace, through which we strive to secure the path to true Palestinian rights and self-determination."

Committee members have already started working to "expand humanitarian assistance, restore public services, rebuild critical infrastructure, reconstitute justice and security institutions under the principle of one authority, one law and one weapon," it said.

The committee faces a testing task. Two years of relentless Israeli strikes have left most of the strip in ruins, with most schools, universities, clinics and hospitals damaged or reduced to rubble. Hundreds of thousands live in tents that do not shield them from rain or cold winter weather. Malnutrition is widespread, especially among children, and thousands of injured civilians need treatment not available in Gaza.

Displaced Palestinians live among the rubble and debris of homes and businesses destroyed by the Israeli military in two years of attacks on Gaza. AFP

The statement, which made no mention of how it will be funded, followed news that Mr Trump had appointed several members to the "board of peace", which will supervise the temporary governing of Gaza as part of his peace plan.

The White House on Friday announced that US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, former British prime minister, Tony Blair and Mr Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would be members of the board, which will be led by the US President.

Egypt said on Saturday it was considering a US invitation for President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to join the board. On Sunday, Jordan, another close US ally, said its ruler, King Abdullah II, also received an invitation.

Mourners attending the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza. Reuters

However, there has been no known progress on the formation of a UN-sanctioned International Stabilisation Force to maintain security in Gaza. Mr Trump has said many countries want to contribute to the force but did not name them or say how many there were.

Mr Trump's 20-point plan includes the thorny issue of disarming Hamas and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

The Gaza war was sparked by a deadly, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200. The assailants also took about 250 people hostage, all of whom have been released except for the remains of one deceased.

More than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and more than twice as many have been injured. The war has given rise to accusations of Israel committing genocide and deliberately starving Palestinians.