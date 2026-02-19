Ajman Ruler launches Ramadan aid campaign for Gaza

An air bridge is be established from the UAE, to send food, medicine and other essentials for families affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, ordered the launch of the humanitarian operation on Thursday, to deliver crucial aid to the Palestinian enclave during Ramadan.

Charities across Ajman have pledged their support to the relief campaign, helping to oversee aid consignments and organising shipments.

Sheikh Humaid said supporting the people of Gaza is a humanitarian responsibility and stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught up in conflict.

The initiative is part of the UAE's relief campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The initiative includes financial assistance, the delivery of aid and treatment of Palestinians in need at the floating hospital in Egypt and a field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has also transported hundreds of patients and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical care in the Emirates through a series of evacuation flights.

Ramadan aid effort

The UAE’s 13th humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza set sail last week, carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of supplies for Ramadan.

The vessel, named Umm Al Emarat – meaning Mother of the Nation – left Khalifa Port and is expected to reach Al Arish port in Egypt in 15 days, where the cargo will be transferred for delivery into Gaza.

Sixteen humanitarian organisations from across the Emirates contributed to the shipment, also part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. It has been tailored specifically for Ramadan needs.