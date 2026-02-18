Palestinian girl, 13, receives critical care aboard UAE floating hospital

A Palestinian teenager living with a rare genetic disorder that can cause blood clots and organ damage is receiving specialised care aboard the UAE's floating hospital in Egypt.

Sama Al Ghareez, 13, was transferred from the war-torn Gaza Strip to receive advanced treatment after being diagnosed with atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome.

The progressive disease – which can be life-threatening in some cases – is often caused by a genetic defect at birth and can lead to kidney failure.

Sama is receiving dedicated support on the repurposed vessel as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian campaign to aid Palestinians.

Sama's comprehensive treatment plan includes a therapeutic injection every two months, along with regular medical assessments and follow-ups.

Two years of support

Previous slide Next slide The UAE's floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has provided treatment for thousands of Gazans. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

Nashaat Abdul Bari, 31, is among the patients at the hospital, which was established in February 2024. Info

Palestinians Zain Aldery, seven, and his sister Assil, 21. The hospital was set up as part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3. Info

Ayman Ibrahim, a patient on the vessel, where thousands of surgical procedures have been carried out to help those injured in Israel's war on Gaza. Info

Patients read the Quran during Ramadan on the floating hospital. Info

Palestinian handicrafts onboard hospital, where social and recreational activities are held, including programmes for children. Info

Patients receive care from an Emirati medical and administrative team, working alongside Indonesian staff. Info

Ship staff onboard the hospital at Al Arish. Operation Gallant Knight 3 was launched by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed. Info

The floating hospital has 100 patient beds, with 100 more for accompanying relatives. Info

















The floating hospital – docked at Al Arish in Egypt – began operations on February 24, 2024, as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to the deadly conflict.

The medical centre at sea is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories, with a capacity of 100 patient beds, plus an additional 100 for accompanying relatives.

A specialist kidney dialysis unit was opened on the medical ship this month. The unit has two dialysis machines, enabling six sessions a day, with each lasting about four hours.

The opening of the unit reflects the increasing number of Palestinian patients with kidney diseases and the heightened demand for dialysis sessions, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

In November, The National revealed that more than 5,000 surgeries had been conducted aboard the floating hospital since its launch.

The UAE began its humanitarian campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – to provide essential support to Palestinians following the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7, 2023.

The initiative includes financial assistance, the delivery of essential aid and medical treatment for patients at the floating hospital and a field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has also transported hundreds of patients and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical care in the Emirates through a series of evacuation flights.