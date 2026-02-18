Palestinian girl, 13, receives critical care aboard UAE floating hospital

A Palestinian teenager living with a rare genetic disorder that can cause blood clots and organ damage is receiving specialised care aboard the UAE's floating hospital in Egypt.
Sama Al Ghareez, 13, was transferred from the war-torn Gaza Strip to receive advanced treatment after being diagnosed with atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome.
The progressive disease – which can be life-threatening in some cases – is often caused by a genetic defect at birth and can lead to kidney failure.
Sama is receiving dedicated support on the repurposed vessel as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian campaign to aid Palestinians.
Sama's comprehensive treatment plan includes a therapeutic injection every two months, along with regular medical assessments and follow-ups.
Two years of support
The floating hospital – docked at Al Arish in Egypt – began operations on February 24, 2024, as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to the deadly conflict.
The medical centre at sea is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories, with a capacity of 100 patient beds, plus an additional 100 for accompanying relatives.
A specialist kidney dialysis unit was opened on the medical ship this month. The unit has two dialysis machines, enabling six sessions a day, with each lasting about four hours.
The opening of the unit reflects the increasing number of Palestinian patients with kidney diseases and the heightened demand for dialysis sessions, state news agency Wam reported at the time.
In November, The National revealed that more than 5,000 surgeries had been conducted aboard the floating hospital since its launch.
The UAE began its humanitarian campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – to provide essential support to Palestinians following the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7, 2023.
The initiative includes financial assistance, the delivery of essential aid and medical treatment for patients at the floating hospital and a field hospital in Gaza.
The UAE has also transported hundreds of patients and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical care in the Emirates through a series of evacuation flights.