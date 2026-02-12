UAE's 'Mother of the Nation' aid ship sets sail for Gaza

The UAE’s 13th humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza set sail at noon on Thursday, carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of supplies for Ramadan.

The vessel, named Umm Al Emarat – meaning Mother of the Nation – left Khalifa Mina Port and is expected to reach Al Arish port in Egypt within 15 days, where the cargo will be transferred for delivery into Gaza.

Sixteen charitable and humanitarian organisations from across the Emirates contributed to the shipment, part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. It has been tailored specifically for Ramadan needs.

“This is the 13th ship sailing from the UAE to supply aid,” spokesman Mohammed Al Sharif told The National.

“It carries more than 7,300 tonnes of assistance, focusing on food, medical supplies and shelter materials.”

What is on board?

The ship is carrying 4,267 tonnes of food parcels, 386 tonnes of food supplies to support community kitchens and 290 tonnes of dates.

The food aid is contained in thousands of individual boxes. Each parcel, he said, is designed to support a family of seven for about a week and contains staple items such as flour, rice, oil and canned goods.

Shelter support makes up a further 2,303 tonnes, including 3,495 tents, Eid clothing, relief bags and hygiene supplies.

Medical assistance totals 54 tonnes and includes ventilators, hospital beds, protective equipment and air purification devices.

Mr Al Sharif said the operation has grown significantly since it began. “We started with three or four institutions,” he said. “Today, more than 18 organisations are involved in the wider effort. We have continued for more than two years without stopping.”

He confirmed that land convoys through Al Arish remain active and that a dedicated Ramadan air bridge will be announced in the coming days.

The ship was loaded with 7,300 tonnes of supplies. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

Significant meaning

For Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of directors of Emirates Red Crescent, the name of the ship carries particular weight.

“Today is very special for us,” he told The National. “The name of this ship is very important and very valuable in our hearts as Emiratis. We grew up hearing about the humanitarian work of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. We call her the Mother of the Nation.

“Whenever people speak about generosity and compassion, her name comes first. We are very proud that this ship carries her name.”

Delivering aid in a war zone

Dr Al Mazrouei said transporting aid into Gaza was complex, with security procedures and co-ordination presenting difficult challenges.

“In the beginning, it was the most difficult,” he said. “There were bombs falling while doctors were treating patients.”

Despite the strain, he said humanitarian teams remain committed.

“They work day and night. Their goal is simple: the food must reach the people, the medicine must reach the people.”

The aid will arrive during Ramadan. Ahmed Ramzan / The National

Young Emirati cadets on board

Among the 30 crew members on board are cadets from the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and AD Ports.

Salem Mohammed is taking part in his third humanitarian voyage.

“We check the cargo regularly to make sure nothing is affected,” he said. “It is an honour to be part of something that helps our brothers in Gaza.”

The supplies are inspected throughout the voyage to ensure they arrive intact.

Mohammed Dawood, a technical cadet on his first humanitarian mission, said his focus was simple.

“The most important thing is that the goods arrive safely,” he said. “We want them to reach the people in the best condition.”

Evacuations and wider support

Alongside aid deliveries, UAE-backed evacuation efforts have assisted residents stranded in Gaza.

Ammar Al Kurdi, chairman of the board of the Emirati Palestinian Friendship Club, said about 550 UAE residents were evacuated before the Rafah crossing closed in May 2024.

“When the war began, families contacted us asking for help,” he said. “We gathered the names and co-ordinated with authorities. Special flights brought them from Al Arish to Abu Dhabi.”

Evacuees underwent medical screening before returning to their families.

Dr Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s humanitarian commitment will continue.

The mission to supply aid to Gaza continues under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Since the start of the war, UAE assistance has exceeded $3 billion, with more than 122,000 tonnes delivered through air, land and sea routes.

A ceasefire in October halted two years of conflict that began when Hamas and other groups attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

Israel immediately began a large-scale campaign in Gaza that destroyed most of the coastal enclave and killed at least 71,000 people.