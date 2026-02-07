UAE floating hospital admits more patients from Gaza

The UAE’s floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has admitted 10 more patients from Gaza in the past three days.

The admissions, with varying medical conditions and injuries, are part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to support the healthcare sector and ease the suffering of the wounded from the enclave.

The medical team provided care of the highest medical standards, state news agency Wam reported.

Dr Ali Saeed Al Kaabi, the hospital’s director, said patient admissions have continued since the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

He said the hospital remains fully prepared to receive additional patients from Gaza and deliver the required treatment.

An ambulance takes patients on board the floating hospital. Wam

Duty of care

In November, figures were released that revealed more than 5,000 operations had been conducted aboard the hospital since its launch.

The repurposed ship – which is docked at Al Arish – began operations on February 24, 2024, as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to the Israel-Gaza war.

The medical facility at sea is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories, with a capacity of 100 patient beds, and an additional 100 for accompanying relatives.

The UAE launched a humanitarian campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – to provide essential support to Palestinians following the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7, 2023.