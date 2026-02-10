UAE aid convoy enters Gaza to deliver essential supplies

A UAE aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to deliver essential supplies to civilians before Ramadan.

It is the first batch of 4,000 tonnes of essential goods sent to Al Arish Port in Egypt from Ras Al Khaimah aboard the Saqr Humanitarian Ship.

The vessel docked in Egypt on Friday as part of the UAE's continued relief campaign for Gazans in the grip of a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the war with Israel.

The ship set sail on the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, carrying food, shelter materials, winter clothing and medical products and equipment.

The first shipment reached Gaza following the work of the UAE Humanitarian Aid Team, which unloaded the supplies at Al Arish and moved them to its logistics centre for transportation to the enclave.

Lorries carrying aid for Gazans entered the enclave on Tuesday. Photo: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The aid was donated by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation in anticipation of the start of Ramadan.

The holy month is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, but its exact start will be confirmed by the sighting of the crescent moon across the Arab world.

The Saqr Humanitarian Ship is the 12th relief vessel sent by the UAE to support Gaza. The country's humanitarian campaign was launched in response to the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7, 2023.

A ceasefire in October halted two years of conflict that began when Hamas and other groups attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

Israel immediately began a large-scale campaign in Gaza that levelled most of the coastal enclave and killed at least 71,000 people.

On Sunday, loading began of the Umm Al Emarat humanitarian ship that the UAE is sending to Gaza.