Board of Peace has 'flexibility' to widen role beyond Gaza, says US ambassador Mike Waltz

The Board of Peace set up by Donald Trump to oversee the ceasefire in Gaza will have “flexibility” to widen its role to other matters, a leading US diplomat said on Friday.

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, said the board could “tackle other problems” if it is asked to. The board's vague mandate has raised concerns that Mr Trump, its chairman, envisages it as a rival to the United Nations.

The US President has repeatedly criticised the UN as biased and ineffective. Mr Waltz renewed calls for an overhaul while speaking to the Munich Security Conference on Friday, saying: “We need to put the UN on a diet.”

Asked about the role of the new board, Mr Waltz said: “The Board of Peace is absolutely focused on Gaza.”

He added that “in its founding documents, the team wanted to leave flexibility to be able to tackle other problems if asked”, which led to the omission of Gaza from those documents.

The UN Security Council welcomed the board's establishment in a resolution on Gaza in November. With members including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former UK prime minister Tony Blair, it is tasked with overseeing a transitional government in Gaza set up under the ceasefire.

But US officials have since suggested the board could have a broader scope. Mr Rubio said last month that it might “serve as an example of what’s possible in other parts of the world”.