Rubio warns Munich Security Conference 'the old world is gone'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he will address the Munich Security Conference this weekend at a defining moment for the balance of power in the world.

Speaking as he left Washington, Mr Rubio said rapid changes in alliances needed to be reflected in discussions with European allies and other states. "We live in a new era in geopolitics and it’s going to require all of us to sort of re-examine what that looks like and what our role is going to be," he said. "The old world is gone."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will lead the speeches to the 70 world leaders attending the conference on Friday. He is to say that Europe will reach beyond its traditional ties with the US after President Donald Trump tore up the world order.

Officials said Mr Merz would use his recent trip to the Gulf region as a model of broader international relations.

Dozens of world leaders are to attend the Munich Security Conference. AFP

He is set ⁠to open the annual forum with a speech that will outline German foreign policy in times of great power politics and strained transatlantic relations.

War footing

The conference opens in the German city as a poll of western nations found that almost half of those surveyed believe another world war is imminent. In the UK, 43 per cent believe a new world war is “likely” or “very likely” to be established by 2031, an increase from 30 per cent a year earlier. The figure is even higher in the US at 46 per cent, an increase from the 38 per cent recorded in March 2025. Of the five countries polled, only Germany has a higher figure for war not being likely.

Mr Merz would also like to retain positive ties with Washington, but other Europeans are sceptical. “The Chancellor has repeatedly made it clear that he is not among those who say that we are in a situation in which we must or can write off the United States,” an official said. “He will outline how he envisions a way forward for transatlantic relations.“

Finally, Mr Merz will address the issue of partnerships beyond the EU and transatlantic ties. He is due to ⁠meet ​Mr Rubio, ‌Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ​and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the conference.

Fifteen prime ministers or heads of state from the EU are also to attend. Conference organisers say a wrecking ball has been taken to the international system by Mr Trump and the theme of the conference is "Under Destruction".

Vance bombshell

At last year's summit, US Vice President JD Vance accused European leaders of censoring free speech and failing to control immigration.

The comments by Mr Vance, who also met Alternative for Germany party leader Alice Weidel, began a series of criticisms of Europe by members of Mr Trump's administration that have unsettled European allies. The AfD will have a delegation on the floor of the conference for the first time this weekend.

An ad for Munich defence company Helsing is displayed at the conference. A poll shows there is a growing sense that a world war is imminent. Reuters

This year's Munich Security Report found there has been sweeping destruction, rather than careful reforms and policy corrections, over the past year, not just by Washington. "The most prominent of those who promise to free their country from the existing order’s constraints and rebuild a stronger, more prosperous nation is the current US administration," it said.

This means the benefit of multilateral institutions has been repudiated. The promise of economic integration and security guarantees from Washington have also been questioned like never before.