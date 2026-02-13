Europe faces 'harsh and unpredictable' world order, Merz tells Munich Security Conference

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz set the tone for a fraught Munich Security Conference on Friday with a declaration that the old world order no longer exists, forcing the EU to shed its excessive dependency on the US.

“This dependence was self-inflicted, but we now cast off this state as soon as we can,” Mr Merz said.

The 70-year-old leader called for a new, healthy relationship with America in a world in which Washington is preoccupied with “its own need” to match Chinese statecraft.

Mr Merz said Beijing had paved the ground for its stronger position with “strategic patience” and the result was a big-power politics world in which US dominance was challenged and “possibly lost”.

The German Chancellor said he wanted a new “healthy relationship” with Washington, even as the European leadership’s prime task was to accept the new reality.

“We are not at the mercy of this world,” he added. “We can shape it.”

If any of the 27 members of the EU come under attack, it is responsibility of the others to ensure self-defence. Upgrading this capacity is priority number one for the members and this capability could act as a pillar within Nato, not as a replacement.

Mr Merz confirmed that the drive towards self-defence had led him to open talks with President Emmanuel Macron of France to secure nuclear sharing within Europe.

He warned the US there were departure points between the two sides that would not be bridged. Europe would not follow the US culture war free-for-all and there were areas where US freedom of speech ended.

Europe was not a place of tariffs and protectionism but offered a belief in free trade, a readiness to stick to climate agreements and the WHO, where the US had withdrawn.

Mr Merz noted a free-trade pact with South America and India, and said others must follow. He looked forward to a new set of partnerships that elevated other countries, including the Gulf nations, where he has recently visited regional leaders.

At the same time, he pointed to the divide with Washington over Greenland and highlighted the solidarity of the Europeans. In offering a changed but still functioning relationship, Mr Merz told President Donald Trump that even the US would not be “powerful enough to go it alone”.

Western-led world order has failed to deliver peace, says Saudi Foreign Minister 01:15

Transatlantic reset

For Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign affairs chief, embracing the new reality means making an accommodation with a world of wars.

“Take a step back and think why the old order was put in place, it’s because there wouldn’t be any wars,” she said. “Now we are here and we have a lot of wars. That’s clearly where we are now.”

Speaking minutes later, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said the world described by the German Chancellor had already gone for many countries, suggesting the Europeans were the last to realise. He said that within Europe “there was for a long time an attachment to symbolism rather than facts on the ground”.

Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the MSC and a former German ambassador to the US, said participants would not mince words for the US administration. “This is a time to be serious,” he said. “We need to be honest about our differences, but we should seek to help organise a constructive transatlantic reset, if that is possible, this weekend.”

UN tensions

The US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz told the panel that President Donald Trump was trying to ensure the burden of security was fairer as the White House called on Europe to increase its defence spending. "The American people have always supported this rules-based order with their tax dollars since the end of World War II," he said.

He objected to the idea that America was pushing the world over the brink, saying it was recovering the situation from a spiral into chaos.

Mr Walz said the Trump administration would apply the same pressure on the UN as it had to force Nato countries into commitments to raise defence spending to five per cent of GDP, a doubling over a decade. “We need to put the UN on a diet,” he said. “We are going to reform the UN.”

That drew a challenge from Ms Kallas, who said the majority of countries in the world wanted a rules-based order to govern international relations. “If we are talking about reforming the multilateral system…we should respect that all states are equal,” she said.