UAE stages weddings for 54 couples in Gaza in 'message of resilience'

The UAE staged weddings for 54 couples living in Gaza to offer a rare moment of hope for people coming to terms with years of death and devastation.

The ceremonies were organised by the UAE as part of celebrations to mark Eid Al Etihad, the Emirates' 54th National Day.

The weddings, which took place in Khan Younis on Tuesday, were open to Palestinians who lived permanently in the Gaza Strip and were already engaged. The 54 couples were selected out of 577 who applied.

“This mass wedding represents the deep connection between the Emirati and Palestinian nations, “ Ali Al Shehi, head of the UAE Mission in the Gaza Strip, told The National.

“It is a message of resilience from Gazans who suffered a lot but it affirms that joy is stronger than debris.

“The celebration shows Gazans commitment to life and hope despite the difficult situations. The UAE will always stand by Gaza's side in creating joy until Gaza will be back safe and flourishing.”

Palestinian couples participate in a mass wedding ceremony in Hamad City in Khan Younis. AP The event was organised by the UAE as part of celebrations to mark Eid Al Etihad, the Emirates' 54th National Day. AP The celebration attracted a a large crowd in Khan Younis. AP The weddings were open to Palestinians who lived permanently in the Gaza Strip and were already engaged. AP The event put smiles on the faces of Palestinians who have suffered two years of devastating conflict. AP A convoy of grooms travelling to Hamad City for the big day. AP Onlookers sit on the stairwell of a war-damaged building decorated with a huge poster of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed. AFP The celebration represents the deep connection between the Emirati and Palestinian nations. AP The celebration shows Gazans 'commitment to life and hope' according to the head of the UAE Mission in the Gaza Strip. AP This bride is beautifully dressed for the occasion. Reuters The celebration was a rare moment of hope for people coming to terms with years of death and devastation. AP A Palestinian woman enjoys an event that has been dubbed the 'The Dress of Joy'. AFP

The UAE has been steadfast in its support for Gaza throughout the two years of conflict with Israel. As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has deployed more than 8,700 land-transport lorries carrying over 1,600,000 aid parcels through more than 250 dedicated convoys to support the Palestinian people.

A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza came into effect in October, raising hopes that peace and stability can be restored following the two-year conflict.

Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been displaced by the war, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services and aid leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Palestinian couple Hikmat Lawwa and Eman Lawwa, centre, join other newlyweds at Hamad City in Khan Younis. AP

Hope of a new life

Eman Hassan Lawwa and her now husband Hikmat Lawwa, both 27, were among the Palestinians who made their wedding vows at Tuesday's event, reported news agency AP.

They were also among the many who were displaced, fleeing to the nearby town of Deir al-Balah during the war. They have subsequently struggled to find basic essentials such as food and shelter. They don’t know how they’re going to build their lives together.

“Despite everything that has happened, we will begin a new life,” Mr Lawwa said. “God willing, this will be the end of the war.

“We want to be happy like the rest of the world. I used to dream of having a home, a job and being like everyone else. Today, my dream is to find a tent to live in.”

Eman who was wearing a traditional dress in white, red and green, told AP the wedding offered a modicum of relief following years of suffering. Both of her parents and other family members have been killed in the war.

“It’s hard to experience joy after such sorrow,” she said. “God willing, we will rebuild brick-by-brick.”

In addition to being able to get married, couples were also given a small amount of money and essential supplies to help them start their lives together.

The celebration of weddings was symbolic as the ceremony can represent resilience and new generations of families carrying on Palestinian traditions, said Randa Serhan, a professor of sociology at Barnard College who has studied Palestinian weddings, as reported by AP.

“With every new wedding is going to come children and it means that the memories and the lineages are not going to die,” Prof Serhan said. “The couples are going to continue life in an impossible situation.”

