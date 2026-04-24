Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces plans for date factory to help starving children

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday announced a date factory is to be built in the emirate to support malnourished children across the globe.

The project, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is to produce 150 million date-based foods a year to tackle hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed said the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory would be the "world’s largest endowment-based date factory" and would deliver a "message of hope" to needy communities.

The landmark initiative has been funded by a Dh200 million donation from Dubai business leader Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments.

The date factory, which is already under development in Margham, Dubai, will be managed by Al Barakah Dates and will serve to generate jobs and strengthen supply chains.

The project is comprised of a main facility alongside a dedicated operational and storage unit, with construction work due to be completed by the end of 2027.

The dates will be sourced exclusively from local farms, helping to bolster the UAE’s palm cultivation sector and contributing to the expansion of the nation’s green spaces.

“This is a new humanitarian endeavour presented by the UAE to the world and a message of hope for those in need," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"It is our duty to safeguard human dignity, driven by an unwavering commitment to ensuring food security and a better quality of life for underprivileged communities. The UAE’s legacy is defined by sustainable giving. We are attuned to the suffering of others and steadfast in our response to human needs.

"Our philanthropy initiatives are ongoing, for giving remains the UAE’s true purpose and identity.

"The goal is to produce 150 million fortified date-based food units each year, for children suffering from malnutrition and to help fight hunger in underprivileged communities."

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and secretary general of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the factory would be key to global efforts to support those at risk of hunger and malnutrition.

“The 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory launches at a pivotal moment, as millions of people face the threat of malnutrition due to economic challenges and complex crises," Mr Al Gergawi said.

"This highlights the need for collective efforts to establish a food safety net and provide access to high-value nutritional products. This mission is a key focus of the new facility by MBRGI, reflecting our commitment to leveraging expertise and capabilities to support relief efforts aimed at the world’s most vulnerable populations.”

Philanthropic vision

It is the latest in a long line of charitable campaigns established by the Dubai Ruler to help those less fortunate around the world under a long-standing philanthropic vision.

The 11.5 Edge of Life Campaign - launched to coincide with the start of Ramadan this year - raised Dh2.8 billion to help rescue millions of children from hunger.

The life-saving initiative sought to address stark statistics that show 45 per cent of deaths in children under the age of five – about 2.6 million – are tied to malnutrition, making it a leading cause of child mortality worldwide. Five children under the age of five die from hunger and malnutrition every minute.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, held during Ramadan last year, saw more than 277,000 donors raise Dh3.72 billion to help fund treatment and health care.