Why the World Food Programme needs more support

When the UN said on Monday that “the clock is ticking for global food systems”, it was a timely warning. Despite a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war, continuing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is affecting the planting decisions of farmers in many countries by reducing their access to fertilisers. This could well lead to lower crop yields this year, putting millions of vulnerable people at risk of hunger, not just now but in the future too. Add in rising fuel and shipping costs and the problem is compounded.

About 300 million people worldwide are acutely food insecure, triple the number five years ago. One of the main bulwarks against such famine and malnutrition is the World Food Programme. Established in 1961, WFP workers have repeatedly put themselves in harms’ way to save lives in hot spots from Haiti to the Democratic Republic of Congo and from Yemen to Gaza. Given the scale of looming food shortages in many regions, one would expect to see the international community scrambling to fortify WFP operations. In fact, the opposite is the case.

Last year, the WFP revealed that it was facing a staggering 40 per cent reduction in funding. Added to this financial black hole is a gap in leadership – its current executive director, Cindy McCain, plans to step down soon, citing health concerns. Speaking to The National shortly before the Iran war began in February, Carl Skau, the WFP’s deputy executive director and chief operating officer, described a “perfect storm” in which soaring needs, political deadlock and shrinking donor support are converging.

Into this troubling picture steps the UAE. This week it was reported that the country has been elected to the WFP’s executive board for the 2026–2028 term. This is far from a symbolic appointment. Not only with the Emirates be able to influence how global food aid is governed, it will also bring much hard-earned experience to the table.

Play From Gaza to Sudan: WFP deputy director reveals the world’s growing hunger emergency Play 08:38

As well as being a major financial donor to WFP operations – the UAE gave $20 million in February alone to support emergency food aid in Sudan – is has a wealth of humanitarian know-how. Dubai hosts the UN’s Humanitarian Response Depot and the UAE as a whole acts as a major logistics centre for storing and distributing food aid. It also has a significant track record of delivering food in volatile situations; last week the UAE sent 100 tonnes of essential food supplies to Gaza via the Humaid Air Bridge.

The Emirates’ technological approach to food security, such as using data-driven aid delivery, its use of public-private partnerships and development of novel financing models for humanitarian efforts, reflect a 21st-century approach to what has been a chronic problem for many countries. The UAE’s longer-term food policies – such as AI-powered agriculture, pest control and water conservation – chime with changing WFP priorities that seek to reduce dependency on aid.

Food production and distribution networks are already feeling the strain of a globally consequential war in the Middle East. Amid mounting and interlinked crises, it is positive to see the UAE presented with the opportunity to shape the global conversation on food security.