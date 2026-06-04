Kuwait releases footage of deadly airport attack after Iran denies responsibility

Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority has released CCTV footage of the drone attack on the country's airport on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump brushed off and Iran has denied responsibility for.

The video shows a projectile hitting the roof of the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport before a large explosion rips through part of the building.

Iran denied attacking the airport, arguing that the damage was caused by a US interceptor missile. Kuwaiti authorities, however, described the incident as "Iranian aggression" and presented the footage as evidence of a direct strike.

In a post on X, the authority said it was publishing "the first moments following the brutal Iranian drone attack on Terminal One at Kuwait International Airport on June 3, 2026".

The statement said the attack resulted in "loss of life, serious injuries and extensive material damage".

One person was killed and at least 63 were wounded, according to Kuwait's Health Ministry. It was one of the worst days for casualties in Arab Gulf states since the Iran war engulfed the region.

US Central Command denied that damage at Kuwait's airport was caused by a US missile interceptor.

"Totally FALSE," it wrote on X. "Iran struck the civilian airport with drones in a deliberate, calculated, and unjustified attack".

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said its air defences engaged 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones launched by Iran on Wednesday.

President Trump brushed off Iran's attack on Kuwait, saying it was part of a "moderate" exchange of fire in the region and a response to American military action.

"Well, you know, there's a reason for everything, and we hit them pretty hard the night before, and actually last night," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Play 01:30 Does 'ceasefire' have a different meaning in the Middle East?

He said Iran's actions were linked to those strikes, and "they were slightly provoked .... so they were reciprocating".

Asked whether the ceasefire with Iran remained in effect after the attack, Mr Trump argued that the truce still held despite the exchange of fire.

“I’d say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner,” Mr Trump said. “A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world.”

The US leader also gave more mixed messages about a prospective Iran deal, saying it could happen at the weekend – or not.

”I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually very well. I mean, if it happens, it might not happen. Who knows?” he said in the Oval Office.

“But if it happens, it could happen, like over the weekend, pretty much the way it is.”

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi downplayed US claims that a deal was near, and linked it to ending the war in Lebanon between the Israeli military and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group.

In an interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen, Mr Araghchi said an exchange of messages with the US through mediators was continuing, but that "no progress has been made in days".

Mr Araghchi said Lebanon was an "inseparable part" of any ceasefire deal and broader settlement to end the war, and that any lasting agreement must address the situation there.

“Either the war stops in both Iran and Lebanon, or it doesn’t stop in either,” Mr Araghchi said.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement ​a ceasefire on Wednesday after a fourth round of negotiations in Washington. A previous US-brokered truce had so far failed to end hostilities, with Israeli attacks killing at least 1,200 people across Lebanon since it came into effect, and Hezbollah drone attacks targeting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Mr Araghchi said the war in Lebanon would only end once Israeli forces fully withdrew from Lebanese territory.

He warned Iran's military stood ready "at any moment" to respond to any violation of the ceasefire.

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Gen Esmail Qaani, said on Thursday that Israel must retreat to the positions it held before the start of the war in Lebanon.

Just hours after Wednesday's ceasefire agreement, Israel said it would continue its operations ​in southern ⁠Lebanon and that residents ​forced from their homes would not be able to return. Defence Minister Israel Katz also said Israel was "free to strike Beirut" if its territory was attacked.