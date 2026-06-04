Unifil peacekeeper killed in mortar attack in south Lebanon hours after new ceasefire agreed

A UN peacekeeper was killed and two were injured when mortar shells struck their position on Wednesday night near Marjeyoun in south Lebanon.

Unifil said the peacekeeper died at a Beirut hospital. An investigation into the incident has been launched, but Unifil accused Hezbollah and Israeli forces of firing near their positions.

"Unifil has detected an increasingly high number of trajectories and impacts in south Lebanon. The violence must end," a Unifil statement said.

This came after Israel carried out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon overnight, hours after both sides agreed to a mechanism for implementing a ceasefire during talks in Washington.

At least two vehicles were struck on Thursday morning, causing injuries, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Israeli military confirmed what it called the "fighting" in a statement on X. Its Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said Israeli forces were continuing operations against Hezbollah in villages across the country's south.

"The fighting in southern Lebanon continues as the [Israeli forces] continue to target Hezbollah facilities and infrastructure located in your villages and nearby," he wrote.

The Israeli spokesman said residents of south Lebanon should avoid areas south of the Zahrani River "until further notice" and warned that anyone entering the zone is endangering their life.

It came after Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said there were expectations of "good news within a week", after Beirut ⁠and Israel said on Wednesday that they ⁠had agreed on how a ceasefire would be implemented under a US-brokered framework.

Negotiations in Washington were aimed at ending the conflict, which has escalated since the war in Iran began in February.

Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a cessation of hostilities in April that was then extended in May, but violence has continued, killing 700 people in Israeli strikes since.

The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia and the removal of all ⁠of its operatives from south of the Litani River, according ​to a ⁠statement issued with ‌the US on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Lebanon was an "inseparable part" of any final ceasefire agreement and broader settlement to end the war, warning that Iran's armed forces are prepared to respond to any breach of the truce.

In an interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen, Mr Araghchi said Israel's attacks on Beirut were halted by "the power of resistance" and Iran's "firm response", rather than US intervention.

He said any lasting agreement must address the situation in Lebanon, stressing the conflict in the country could not be considered resolved separately from wider efforts to end the war.

Mr Araghchi said the war in Lebanon would only end once Israeli forces have withdrawn.

He warned Iran's military stood ready "at any moment" to respond to any violation of the ceasefire.

https://x.com/AvichayAdraee/status/2062436308643946888?s=20

Israeli Defence Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticised Wednesday's ceasefire agreement, calling it a "serious mistake".

"The ceasefire with Lebanon is a serious mistake and the pipe dreams of advisers who are dragging the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] into incorrect decisions," he wrote on X.

He said Israel is acknowledging Hezbollah's existence, rather than defeating the group.

Mr Ben-Gvir suggested Mr Netanyahu should have rejected US wishes.

"There are moments when one must know how to say no, even to the president of the United States," he said.