Trump at World Cup final: boos, cheers and controversy expected

With polls showing his approval rating near all-time lows, US President Donald Trump will on Sunday be appearing on the world's biggest sporting stage, the Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, in New Jersey.

Before the final match, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on several occasions that Mr Trump would hand over the World Cup trophy to the winning team.

If recent history is any indicator, however, that moment could very well be marred by a chorus of boos, catcalls and jeers.

For one thing, the much-anticipated match is taking place in New Jersey, a blue state that borders an even bluer state, New York.

During a recent appearance at game three of the NBA finals in New York City, Mr Trump was loudly booed during the national anthem when cameras showed him watching from one of the luxury boxes at Madison Square Garden.

In September, to a lesser extent, he was also greeted with boos from some in attendance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York.

Mr Trump, now serving a second term in the White House, has always been polarising. But recent events taking place outside the World Cup such as the US's war against Iran, and even his close ties with Fifa's president Gianni Infantino, have drawn even more scrutiny in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the American leader said he successfully lobbied Fifa to review and ultimately overturn what he described as the “unfair” red card given to US striker Folarin Balogun.

The backlash to that effort is still being felt even with the US team eliminated from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mr Infantino, no stranger to controversy either, was already under scrutiny for bestowing Mr Trump with a new award, the Fifa Peace Prize, back in December.

Adding to that, on Friday Mr Infantino praised the US president at an event and insisted that the "World Cup would not have been such an incredible success" without him.

It's a combination of factors – the subpar US economy, rising energy costs, an unpopular war in Iran and dwindling support for Mr Trump's policies in many parts of the world – that might make his appearance at the World Cup so upsetting for some.

In an interview with The National in April, as World Cup preparations were under way, Timothy Kneeland, a professor of history, politics and law at Nazareth University in upstate New York, said that despite the President's low approval ratings, Mr Trump wouldn't shy from taking advantage of the World Cup spotlight.

“President Trump, who has an eye for power and influence, has cultivated a close personal relationship with [Fifa president] Gianni Infantino and given him nearly unlimited access to the Oval Office,” Mr Kneeland explained.

Prof Kneeland said it was not unprecedented for Mr Trump to try to steal the football spotlight, pointing to an incident last year during a trophy presentation ceremony following Chelsea's victory in the Fifa Club World Cup.

“The team secured its victory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Trump was on hand to give them the trophy, but unlike others who then depart the stage, Trump remained while the team celebrated – making the event not just about Chelsea, but about him,” Mr Kneeland said.