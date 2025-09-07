US Open: Trump security measures delay start of Alcaraz-Sinner men's final

US President Donald Trump's appearance at the US Open caused the start of the men's singles final between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz to be delayed.
"As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2.30pm ET," the US Open posted on X.
Inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, Mr Trump waved to the crowd as he entered luxury suite. He teased his visit in the hours leading up to the start of the match.
"Doing a flyover of the Tennis Centre right now," he posted on Truth Social just before the start of the men's singles final. "Should be a great match."
Initial videos posted to social media platforms from several reporters and spectators appeared to show the US President greeted by applause, although the stadium was less than half full due to the ample security measures in place which caused entry delays.
News of Mr Trump's attendance before the much-anticipated final was not without controversy.
Media reports indicated that the US Tennis Association asked broadcasters to censor any reaction or protest against Mr Trump during his appearance.
“We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” USTA spokesman Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic.
During a media conference on Friday, Alcaraz was asked about his thoughts on Mr Trump's visit to Flushing Meadows, New York, to watch the match.
“It is a privilege for the tournaments having the presidents from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” he said.
“For me, playing in front of him, I will try not to be focused on that, and I will try not to think about it."
Alcaraz said he thought Mr Trump's appearance would be "great for tennis".
Just hours before Mr Trump made the trip to New York, controversy surrounding his administration's handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein loomed large.
During an appearance on ABC earlier in the day, Republican US Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna vowed to continue to push their bipartisan legislation that would require the US Department of Justice release all of its unclassified Epstein records.
Mr Trump has referred to the interest in the records as a "Democrat hoax."
Although he did not address any Epstein-related matters on Sunday, just before leaving the White House for the tennis match, he told reporters that he was considering imposing sanctions on Russia after a large-scale attack on Ukraine.
It is not unprecedented for the sitting president to attend the US Open. Towards the end of his second term, Bill Clinton briefly made an appearance at the women's final in 2000.
