No booing: US Open broadcasters asked not to show negative reactions to Trump

The United States Tennis Association has asked US Open broadcasters to censor any reaction or protest to President Donald Trump during his appearance at the men's singles final on Sunday, according to reports.

The USTA reportedly sent a request to broadcasters saying that Mr Trump will be shown on tournament feeds during the opening anthem ceremony.

Broadcasters were also asked to “refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president's attendance in any capacity”. Mr Trump is set to watch the match from a sponsor's suite.

“We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” USTA spokesman Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic.

Broadcaster ESPN, who declined to comment on Saturday, are planning to show and acknowledge Mr Trump as it normally would during sporting events.

Mr Trump last appeared at the US Open in 2015. The crowd booed the then-presidential candidate during a quarter-final match between sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

The men's singles final will feature Italy's Jannik Sinner taking on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

World No 1 Sinner is looking to become the first men's player to defend the US Open title since Roger Federer won five straight between 2004 to 2008. Alcaraz, ranked No 2, last won the tournament in 2022.

Trump’s visit threatens to take the spotlight away from the players, but Alcaraz believes it is good for tennis to have the US President in attendance.

“It is a privilege for the tournaments having the presidents from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” said the Spaniard.

“For me, playing in front of him, I will try not to be focused on that, and I will try not to think about it.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the President coming to the final.”

