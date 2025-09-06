US Open: Jannik Sinner to face Carlos Alcaraz in historic final battle

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's US Open final in what will be the latest instalment in what is already a scintillating rivalry between the duo.

Sinner was not at his flowing best against Felix Auger-Aliassime but eventually came through in four sets, beating the Canadian 25th seed 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Earlier on Friday, world No 2 Alcaraz swept aside 24-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 at Flushing Meadows and will now take on Sinner in a historic third straight major showpiece.

It is honours even so far this year with Alcaraz coming out on top in an unforgettable decider at the French Open while Sinner was triumphant when the pair clashed on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Sinner's Slam record is nothing short of remarkable in 2025, winning 26 of his 27 matches in a campaign that has also seen him retain the Australian Open crown.

He becomes just the eighth man ever to reach all four Slam finals in one season and the youngest in the open era, while the 24-year-old's hard-court winning streak at the majors of 27 matches has equalled Djokovic’s best with only Federer now ahead of him.

Sinner, who can win a fifth slam overall and fourth in the last five majors, said: “Amazing season, obviously. The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments and finding myself again in the final, with an amazing crowd, it does not get any better.

“It was a very tough match today but obviously I’m very happy. Let’s see what coming. Sunday is going to be a very special occasion. We know each other very well.”

After securing the opener, Sinner seemed to struggling with an injury in the second set as against Auger-Aliassime fought back to level the scores.

After taking a medical timeout, apparently for an abdominal problem, Sinner returned for the third set and recovered his momentum without clicking into top gear, going on to seal victory.

He will face Alcaraz at the US Open for the second time. Their first encounter in the 2022 quarter-finals was a seismic battle won by Alcaraz that has come to shape their rivalry.

“Sunday is a very special day and an amazing final again,” said Sinner, who insisted that his injury was “nothing too bad”.

“We'll see what's coming,” he added. I feel like our rivalry started here playing an amazing match [in 2022]. We are two different players now, with different confidence too.

“We've played each other a lot, we know each other very well.

“He's someone who pushed me to limit, which is great, because you have the best feedback you can have as a player. We've faced each other quite a lot now lately, so things are getting a little bit different.

“It's nice … it's great for the sport having rivalries, having hopefully great matches.”

Auger-Aliassime was trying to reach his first Grand Slam final after making the last four for the first time since his run to the same stage in New York in 2021.

“I don't have regrets. I played my way. I played my game. You know, you kind of live and die with your choices,” he said.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz, meanwhile, produced a ruthlessly efficient display to end Djokovic's latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner has not dropped a set en route to the final but still believes he has room for improvement.

“Beating Novak is always special. But I don't feel like I've won anything more than a Grand Slam semi-final,” Alcaraz said after downing the 38-year-old Djokovic. “It was an important match, but it was just a ticket to the final.”

Djokovic said he plans to chase more Grand Slams next year, but admitted he was no longer physically capable of matching Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I'm happy with my level of tennis, but you know, it's just the physicality of it,” Djokovic said after his exit. “That's something I, unfortunately at this point in time in my career, can't control.”

On Saturday, the women's singles final will be decided when defending champion and world number Aryna Sabalenka faces American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0%20twin-turbo%20inline%20six-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E600Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh400%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Cricket World Cup League Two Teams Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets Fixtures Saturday January 11 - UAE v Oman Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now