Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's epic French Open final shows that future looks bright for tennis

An unforgettable French Open has come to an end with Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff crowned champions on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The No 2 seeds came out on top in tough battles against the tournament top seeds.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the two weeks gone by at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz v Sinner a classic for the ages

At a tournament where Rafael Nadal was given an emotional farewell ceremony and where Novak Djokovic admitted he may have played his last ever match on Parisian clay, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner gave tennis fans the greatest gift: a five-and-a-half-hour classic that solidified the belief that the future of the sport is secure, even in the absence of its greatest legends.

In their 12th meeting, and first in a Grand Slam final, Alcaraz saved three championship points and came back from two-sets-to-love down for the first time in his career to defeat Jannik Sinner in five jaw-dropping sets and successfully defend his Roland Garros crown.

The thought on everyone’s mind at the conclusion of that epic? “How lucky are we that we get at least 10 more years of this tennis rivalry?”

Alcaraz and Sinner have split the last six majors and have combined to win eight of the last nine.

If people were concerned about what tennis would look like in a post-Big Three era, Alcaraz and Sinner have surely eased those worries.

Their rivalry has all the necessary elements to make for compelling viewing.

One is a showman and outwardly emotional; the other is composed and often reserved. One relies on powerful, inch-perfect missiles unleashed from the baseline; the other combines his explosivity with delicate drop shots and lots of variety.

Their rivalry is fierce but has an added layer stemming from the fact that Sinner and Alcaraz seem to genuinely like each other.

Their battles typically feature dizzyingly high levels of tennis, but it is the mental side of their showdowns that truly draws you in, with Alcaraz recently coming out on top in that department, having won his last five clashes with Sinner.

During Sunday’s Roland Garros final, Sinner was unplayable for large stretches of the match but Alcaraz never stopped fighting, even when he was down two sets and a break, and even when he stared down three consecutive match points.

“Today was all about believing in myself. I never doubted myself and I tried to go for it. That's why I saw my best tennis in crucial moments,” said Alcaraz after the final.

In a bizarre coincidence, Alcaraz captured his fifth Grand Slam title at the exact same age as Nadal was when he won his fifth major – 22 years, one month and three days. “I'm going to say that's the destiny,” said Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Sinner may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat but he also realises he reached the finals of Rome and the French Open in his first two tournaments back from a three-month suspension.

The quality of tennis he produced in Paris was hard to believe at times. ‘Unreal’ was the term Alcaraz used. The Italian will be even more devastating on grass and hard courts.

Wimbledon can’t come soon enough!

Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final at Roland Garros on June 7, 2025. Getty Images Coco Gauff holds the Suzanne Lenglen Cup after her victory in three sets over Aryna Sabalenka in Paris. Getty Images A tearful Aryna Sabalenka during the trophy presentation. Reuters Coco Gauff after her 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 French Open final win over Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros. Getty Images Coco Gauff of United States celebrates beating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in two hours and 38 minutes. Getty Images Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. AFP Coco Gauff celebrates after winning championship point against Aryna Sabalenka. Getty Images Coco Gauff celebrates after winning match point. AP A packed Court Philippe Chatrier during the final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. Reuters Aryna Sabalenka shows her frustration during the second set which Gauff took 6-2. Reuters Aryna Sabalenka eventually won the opening set in 77 enthralling minutes. Getty Images Coco Gauff enjoys winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka. Reuters Aryna Sabalenka wraps her head in a towel during the match. AP Coco Gauff was 4-1 down in the first set but fought back, only to lose the tie break 7-5. Getty Images Aryna Sabalenka was 4-1 up in the first set only for Coco Gauff to fight back and force a tie break. Reuters Coco Gauff after winning a point during the thrilling opening set against Aryna Sabalenka. AFP

Gauff shows resilience to claim second major

Not many would have tipped Coco Gauff to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday but the American certainly backed herself, and had the ultimate belief that she could best the world No 1.

The night before the final, Gauff took a notepad from her hotel and wrote down ‘I will be the 2025 French Open champion!’ repeatedly on a piece of paper, until she ran out of space.

It was a move inspired by track sprinter Gabby Thomas, who has said that writing down her own affirmations helped manifest her Olympic gold in the 200m event last summer in Paris.

Gauff entered Saturday’s showdown tied at 5-5 in previous meetings with Sabalenka and having already defeated the Belarusian in a major final at the US Open two years ago.

In that decider in New York, Gauff rallied back from a set down to overcome Sabalenka and the 21-year-old American did the same thing in Paris.

In difficult, windy conditions, Gauff played the long game and won.

The world No 2 dropped a gruelling 80-minute opening set to Sabalenka before she turned the tide and grabbed the next two.

As Sabalenka unravelled, unable to handle the conditions, Gauff kept her cool and kept things simple. She relied on her incredible athleticism, tried to avoid errors and refused to be frustrated by the wind.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka may have been the higher-ranked and more experienced player on the court that day but Gauff’s maturity and perseverance is what ultimately mattered the most.

Everyone from Barack and Michelle Obama to LeBron James took to social media to congratulate Gauff on winning her second Grand Slam and she’s already back in the United States doing the talk show rounds.

At a time where some people have questioned the existence of star power in today’s women’s game, Gauff has sent out a clear statement.

On her part, Sabalenka has already backtracked on some of the statements she made during her press conference, where she blamed her own poor performance for her loss, rather than give any credit to Gauff.

The 70 unforced errors Sabalenka hit in the final certainly played a huge part but Gauff’s composure and resilience should not be underestimated.

Three-time major champion Sabalenka is over 3,400 points clear of Gauff at the top of the rankings and heads to Wimbledon as a favourite, despite her defeat in Paris.

Don’t write off Djokovic just yet

Djokovic admitted to reporters that he may have played for the very last time at Roland Garros after he lost to Sinner in straight sets in the semi-finals but the Serb was reportedly more defiant during the Serbian portion of his press conference.

At 38, Djokovic gathered some momentum by winning the title in Geneva on the eve of the French Open – the 100th trophy of his career – before he stormed to the final four with an impressive victory over world No 3 Alexander Zverev.

The Serb is non-committal about his upcoming schedule but assured he will be at Wimbledon and the US Open.

As a seven-time champion at the All England Club, Djokovic will no doubt fancy himself a deep run next month, given how well he played in Paris.

The 24-time major winner may not be considered a favourite against Sinner or Alcaraz in their current form but we can’t forget that he defeated the Spaniard to win Olympic gold less than a year ago, after the Spaniard had just swept both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

If he’s fit and motivated, write off Djokovic at your own peril.

Swiatek digs deep

The downside – if you can call it that – of dominating for a long period is that you hold yourself to incredibly high standards, and so do the public.

Swiatek entered Roland Garros swarming with doubts after a sub-par clay-court campaign but squashed some of those doubts with a strong run to the semi-finals, where she knocked out Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina before falling to Sabalenka in three sets.

The former world No 1 and five-time Grand Slam champion is down to No 7 in the rankings and will find herself in unfamiliar territory in the upcoming period.

That could perhaps be just what she needs in order to rekindle her inner fire. We saw glimpses of that in Paris and will no doubt see more of it moving forward.

The biog Family: Parents and four sisters Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction Favourite holiday destination: Italy Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Thanksgiving meals to try World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai. On Thursday evening, head chef Diego Solis will be serving a high-end sounding four-course meal that features chestnut veloute with smoked duck breast, turkey roulade accompanied by winter vegetables and foie gras and pecan pie, cranberry compote and popcorn ice cream. Jones the Grocer, various locations across the UAE. Jones’s take-home holiday menu delivers on the favourites: whole roast turkeys, an array of accompaniments (duck fat roast potatoes, sausages wrapped in beef bacon, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots) and more, as well as festive food platters, canapes and both apple and pumpkin pies. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Address Hotel, Dubai. This New Orleans-style restaurant is keen to take the stress out of entertaining, so until December 25 you can order a full seasonal meal from its Takeaway Turkey Feast menu, which features turkey, homemade gravy and a selection of sides – think green beans with almond flakes, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole and bread stuffing – to pick up and eat at home. The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Dubai. From now until Christmas, Hattem Mattar and his team will be producing game- changing smoked turkeys that you can enjoy at home over the festive period. Nolu’s, The Galleria Mall, Maryah Island Abu Dhabi. With much of the menu focused on a California inspired “farm to table” approach (with Afghani influence), it only seems right that Nolu’s will be serving their take on the Thanksgiving spread, with a brunch at the Downtown location from 12pm to 4pm on Friday.

WTL%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2019%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EKites%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EAliassime%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3ESwiatek%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Tiesto%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2020%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Wizkid%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2021%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3EBadosa%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Ne-Yo%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2022%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EHawks%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EThiem%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3EKontaveit%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20deadmau5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(2pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EEagles%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EKyrgios%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3EGarcia%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2024%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFinals%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Armin%20Van%20Buuren%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Tathoor, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: Aiz Alawda, Fernando Jara, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohammed Daggash

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

Winner: Somoud, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Al Jazi, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

STAY%2C%20DAUGHTER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYasmin%20Azad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESwift%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SUCCESSION%20SEASON%204%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreated%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJesse%20Armstrong%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Brian%20Cox%2C%20Jeremy%20Strong%2C%20Kieran%20Culkin%2C%20Sarah%20Snook%2C%20Nicholas%20Braun%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 77') Everton 1 (Lindelof 36' og)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Chelsea 1 (Hudson-Odoi 90 1') Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 18', Foden 21', De Bruyne 34') Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)